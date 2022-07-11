CFAL Hosts a Felicitation Ceremony & Welcomes New Students to Campus

Mangaluru: Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL) organised a felicitation ceremony for its class of 2022 and celebrated the excellent results by their students. The District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Dr. Rajendra K.V. and Dr. Kumar, the CEO of Zilla Panchayat were the chief guests who graced the occasion and inspired the students.

The students who were felicitated at the occasion included Muralidhar Rao, who topped Karnataka by securing AIR 5 in KVPY, besides clearing INMO, INAO exams, KVPY achievers – Samanth Martis (KVPY – AIR 584), S Pranav (KVPY- AIR 65) Sanjana D S (KVPY- AIR 228), Radhika (AIR 1088), Shreyas Adiga (KVPY – AIR 1627) who also received an honourable mention for being selected among the top 10 Indian students to represent the country at the Asian Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO), Aaryan Ajit Dev (KVPY-AIR 1665), Parth Pai, Vaishnavi Diwakar Rao, PU exam toppers of TLC PU College (a division of CFAL) – Thanvi S Nayak, Anish K Joshi and Radhika.

The event also saw the vibrant alumni fraternity in attendance, who were delighted to relish their campus memories and spend time with their classmates, juniors, teachers and mentors. Many student-led performances such as traditional, fusion, international and modern made it a memorable experience for everyone.

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics, so that they may become leaders in education, research, industry and innovation. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world.

The institute aims to create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, creativity, nature awareness and holistic well-being in their student community. CFAL students have consistently achieved the best results in the region in some of the most challenging examinations in India and abroad.

For further details, please contact:

Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL),

Bejai-Kapikad.

9900520233

Website: www.cfalindia.com