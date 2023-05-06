CFAL Secures TOP RANKS across Mangaluru, Udupi in JEE Main 2023

Mangaluru: CFAL, the premier institute for JEE/NEET in Mangaluru and Udupi, has once again demonstrated its unparalleled excellence in the field with its outstanding results in JEE Main 2023.

CFAL has secured the best JEE result as always and has topped the charts in the Mangaluru and Udupi regions.

CFAL students excel in JEE Main 2023

CFAL has achieved a significant milestone as one-third of its students have attained a place in the top 5% in JEE Main 2023, that is 1/3rd of CFAL’s students have scored above the 95th percentile, an impressive feat in the highly competitive JEE Main exam, while 34 students have achieved more than 97th percentile in the recent JEE Main exams.

Additionally, 94 students have achieved more than 90 percentile, showcasing the comprehensive and effective training provided by CFAL’s experienced faculty. These remarkable results are a testimony to the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers, administrators and the management of CFAL, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of their students.

The management & staff of CFAL congratulated all the successful candidates and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours.



Some highlights of the results:

Topper across Mangaluru and Udupi

• Ketan Suman, a student of CFAL, has secured the 629th All India Rank in the General category in JEE Main 2023.

• He is the topper in both Mangaluru and Udupi, with an impressive score of 99.9534 percentile.

• Samanth Martis has secured the 811th All India Rank in the general category with 99.9393 percentile.

• Their hard work and dedication, along with the guidance and support provided by CFAL, have helped them achieve this feat.

Outstanding results in Physics

• Samanth Martis and Shashank M N, two students from CFAL, have achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile in Physics.

• Their excellent performance in the subject highlights the strong focus on conceptual understanding and application of concepts in CFAL’s teaching methodology.

Legacy of Excellence

CFAL has a track record of producing top-performing students in various competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, KVPY and Olympiads for the past 17 years.

“As the programme coordinator of CFAL, I am extremely proud of our students’ exceptional performance in JEE Main 2023,” said Vijay Moras. He further added, “Yet again, our students have demonstrated their commitment towards excellence. While congratulating them on their achievements, I thank them and their teachers for their dedication. With their strong foundation in math and science, we look forward to our students’ contribution towards the welfare of humanity.”

CFAL, which was started in Mangaluru in 2009, has consistently produced outstanding results in competitive exams for the last 12 years. The institute takes a holistic approach to education, providing personalised attention and training to students to help them achieve their goals and excel in their chosen fields.

CFAL is widely regarded as the best-integrated college in Mangaluru for students who aspire to succeed in competitive exams such as JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, NTSE, and Olympiads (Science and Maths).

For more information contact:

Centre For Advanced Learning,

Bejai – Kapikad Road, Mangaluru.

Phone no: 9900520233

www.cfalindia.com

