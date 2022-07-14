CFAL Student Anish R Joishy Topper of Mangaluru in JEE 2022

Best Results in Dakshina Kannada! CFAL Student Anish R Joishy emerges as topper of Mangalore in JEE 2022 (June session) 33% of CFAL students score above 95 percentile

Mangaluru: With the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main, June Session – 2022) out, it is celebration time at CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning), Mangalore’s top training institute as their student Anish R Joishy tops Mangalore with a percentile of 99.8576. A total of 7 students have scored above 99 percentile. 17 students have scored above 97 percentile in the prestigious JEE Main, June 2022 examination.

The celebrated students are: Anish R Joishy (99.8576), Parth Pundalik Pai (99.6555), Prabhav Shetty (99.5219), Aaryan Ajith Dev (99.4965), Shreyas S (99.2401), Sanjana D S (99.2048), Ananthakrishna K (99.1777). 17 students have scored above 97 percentile. The celebrated students are: Adel Sarah Dsouza (98.7281647), Vishal Kamath (98.7096674), Upasana Nayak (98.6455457), Varahi Suvarna (98.4828599), Radhika (98.4336024), Shreyas Adiga (98.031154), Deepak C Nayak (98.0293952), K R Rakshith (97.7441396), K L Gireesh (97.6170412) and Harsh Srisrimal (97.1343904).

CFAL has various reasons to celebrate its students’ success, one of them being the recently released extended list of the KVPY Exam, 2022. The names of 18 CFAL students have appeared on this list (in addition to the 7 students who are eligible for the KVPY Fellowship 2021-22). 8 students in the SA category & 17 students in the SX category have cleared the said examination.

With the stupendous results, CFAL has time and again proved that they are the best training institution in town for Competitive exams. For over a decade, CFAL has been consistently giving good results,not only in JEE Main but in other National level exams like JEE Advanced, NEET, UGEE, BITSAT, MIT, KVPY, Olympiads etc. and State level exams like KCET, PESSAT.

About JEE Main: A total number of 8.72 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) in the examination. Candidates this year were allowed to apply for one session or for more than one session (June/July 2022) together and pay exam fee accordingly. JEE-Main is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, IIITs, 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), as well as some private Institutions.

In addition, the students who have secured the cut-off score in JEE Main only are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced which facilitates the admission to the IITs in India. A total number of 2,50,000 candidates (including all categories) will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 to be held on August 08, 2022, after the second session of the JEE Main 2022.

It may be recalled that CFAL has ushered into online training for JEE & NEET aspirants post pandemic. Their online offerings helped students attend live online sessions, streaming of recorded video lectures for efficient concept delivery, mentorship and consistent evaluation with online tests based on specific test patterns helped students prepare for the said exams.

With the tremendous success of online classes, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes this academic year to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from physical classes for students in Mangalore.Being the pioneers in preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, and other competitive exams CFAL has been continuously working towards inculcating passion for Math and Science learning among students and encourage research and innovation in the subjects.

Besides, CFAL provides FREE JEE & NEET recorded content for all the government PU college students. They also offer FREE Recorded content for Foundation (Grade 8-10) which can be accessed on their website.

For further information contact:

CFAL,

Bejai- Kapikad, Mangaluru.

Phone: 9900520233

Website: www.cfalindia.com