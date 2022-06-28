CFAL Student Muralidhar Securing AIR 5 Tops Karnataka in the KVPY Exam

CFAL Student Muralidhar creates history by securing AIR 5, Tops Karnataka in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana( KVPY ) Exam

Mangaluru: The Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL) in Kuntikan, Mangaluru has once again added feathers to its cap, wherein Seven CFAL students have qualified the KVPY Aptitude test and now advance to the final round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination. This was announced during a press meet held at CFAL meeting hall on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, by Gaureesh Raj, the Vice Principal at CFAL

“In the SA category, their student Muralidhar Rao has secured an All India Rank (AIR 5) followed by Samanth Martis (AIR 584). In the SX category, their student S Pranav has secured an All India Rank (AIR 65) followed by Sanjana D S (AIR 228), Radhika (AIR 1088), Shreyas Adiga (AIR 1627) and Aaryan Ajit Dev (AIR 1665). Muralidhar Rao has topped Karnataka in the process by securing the 5th rank in the said examination. Due to the prolonged COVID 19 pandemic, The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru had conducted the KVPY 2022 exam successfully on May 22, 2022” added Gaureesh.

He further said, “The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2022 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2022 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Vijay Moras, (Managing Director – CFAL), Ms Severine Rosario, (Founder – CFAL), Gaureesh Raj (Vice Principal – CFAL), Ferdie Dsouza (Math Program Coordinator – CFAL) and the seven students selected for the said examination were present at the press meet and expressed their happiness over all the students’ accomplishments.

About KVPY :

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), is an on-going national exam for fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research careers in science. Besides receiving a scholarship of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,12,000 per annum as fellowship, these students are also entitled to several other benefits- They get direct admission to institutions that specialize in Basic Sciences, they can attend study camps organized by various scientific institutions and can attend lectures and workshops of renowned scientists.

List of colleges that accept KVPY scores :

● CV Raman Global University, [CGU] Bhubaneswar ● International Institute of Information Technology, [IIIT] Hyderabad ● Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, [IISER] Pune ● Indian Institute of Science, [IISc] Bangalore ● Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, [IISER] Bhopal ● Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali ● Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Trivandrum .

Ms SEVERINE ROSARIO (Founder of CFAL)

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics, so that they may become leaders in research and innovation in these fields. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world. They create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, effective communication, creativity, and cultural awareness in their students.

CFAL aims to enable academic and career success by providing its students with a safe and open learning environment. Their campus is a zero-waste campus and is surrounded by nature, with lush green trees and beautiful flowers. The thought behind the whole campus is to give students space to learn and grow in the lap of mother

CFAL has a progressive record of nurturing Kishore Vaigyani Scholars year after year with highest percentage, selections and ranks and the students have not only consistently attained the top ranks in Mangalore but also in the country. They have more than 84 KVPY scholars, the highest in Dakshina Kannada District. Prominent among them are Sumith (AIR – 7 in 2013-14), Kenrick Pinto (AIR – 16 in 2015-16), Prathyush Poduval (AIR -7 in 2017-18), Vishnu Bharadwaj (AIR – 35 in 2018-19), Shreyas Pai (AIR – 68, 2018-19), Pranav Rao (AIR 70, 2019-20), Rakshitha (AIR – 100 in 2020-21).

As part of their online offerings, they provide live interactive classes to aspirants of competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv), NEET, Olympiads, KCET, KVPY etc. Their online offerings are a combination of live online sessions, recorded video lectures, mentorship and consistent online tests. With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year.

CFAL provides FREE JEE & NEET recorded content for the government PU college students. They also offer Free Recorded content for Foundation (Grade 8-10) which can be accessed on their website.

For further details please contact: Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) at Bejai-Kapikad. 9900520233 Website: www.cfalindia.com