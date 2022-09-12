CFAL Student Sanjana Secures AIR 431 in Medical Entrance – NEET 2022

Mangaluru: Yet again, it is time for celebrations at CFAL as the medical entrance exam results have been published by the NTA i.e. the examination authority for NEET 2022. Among the few students who attempted NEET this year, 2 CFAL students have scored above 600 marks and around 6 CFAL students have scored more than 500 marks in the said examination.

CFAL students have attained the best results in Mangaluru, not only in this exam but also in competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, KVPY, KCET and Olympiads.

Sanjana DS has scored 686 marks in NEET 2022 and has topped CFAL Mangaluru in NEET with an All India Rank of 431. She has also scored above the 99 percentile in the JEE Main exam, and also topped more than 2 streams in the Karnataka CET exam. She is also a KVPY scholar. This goes for all the students at CFAL. The students at CFAL, have plenty of opportunities in terms of their choice for admission to any top college, in the country. Another student S Pranav has attained 671 marks in NEET 2022 with an All India Rank of 32 in the category rank. He is also a KVPY scholar with an AIR 65 in the SX category of the said examination.

The celebrated students are Sanjana DS (686 marks), S Pranav (671 marks), Upasana Nayak (585 marks), Vaishnavi Divakar Rao (580 marks), Sathvika (570 marks) and Nikhil Nayak (565 marks).

According to the press release published by NTA, the NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, and a total of 18.72 lac candidates registered for the entrance exam. As per NTA, approximately 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG examination. The medical entrance examination was held across 3570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities in 12 countries abroad.

It may be recalled that in 2019, Vishnu Bharadwaj from CFAL scored 99.86% in NEET and many of their other students have secured seats in top Medical Institutions in India. Several students of the institution have also performed extremely well in examinations like KVPY, JEE (Main & Advanced), KVPY, UGEE – IIIT Hyderabad, Olympiads, etc.

CFAL – More than 12 years of Best results in Mangaluru :

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics so that they can become leaders in education, research, industry and innovation. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world. The institute aims to create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, creativity, nature awareness and holistic well-being in their student community. CFAL students have consistently achieved the best results in the region in most of the challenging examinations in India and abroad.

For students of Grade 10 interested in giving the NTSE exam i.e. the National Talent Search Exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), CFAL is proud to provide free NTSE mock test series & paper discussions on every Sunday evening for all NTSE aspirants.

Students can access these tests on their website or by clicking on the link below :

www.cfalindia.com/ntse.html

Like this: Like Loading...