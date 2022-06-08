CFAL Student Shreyas Adiga gets Honorable Mention at Int’l Maths Olympiad

Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) adds yet another feather to its cap, with its student CFAL Student Shreyas Adiga getting a Honorable Mention at Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO) 2022.

Mangaluru: Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) adds yet another feather to its cap, with its student CFAL Student Shreyas Adiga getting a Honorable Mention at Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO) 2022. He was selected among the top 10 Indian students to represent the country at the said Olympiad (APMO), 2022, and India has been ranked sixth globally in that Olympiad.

Addressing the media personnel during a press meet held at CFAL, Vijay Moras, Managing Director – CFAL said, “Shreyas is the only student from Mangaluru out of 10 students selected in the Indian team. APMO was held in the country on 15 March 2022. The top 10 ranked papers were sent to APMO to compete with more than 350 students from nearly 35 countries.”

The CHAMPION! SHREYAS ADIGA

Shreyas Adiga and his dad Dr Sachidananda Adiga

The Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad is designed to discover, encourage and challenge mathematically gifted high school students under the age of 20 and to foster friendly international relations and cooperation between students/teachers throughout the region.

L-R : Vijay Moras (MD-CFAL); Akshath H Nayak ( Marketing Head); Dr Sachidananda Adiga; Shreyas Adiga; Ferdie Larson D’souza ( Math Program Coordinator) & Gaureesh Raj ( Vice Principal)

Shreyas Adiga the son of Dr Usha Adiga and Dr Sachidananda Adiga, both professors at K.S Hegde Medical Academy,Deralakatte, Mangaluru is passionate about mathematics, and his teachers at CFAL have mentored him over the years to solve complex mathematical puzzles and have helped him develop a deep love for the subjects. When he was a high school student at Sharada Vidyalaya, Mangaluru he was immensely supported by his school teachers.

L-R : Ms Ramya (Finance Dept-ELC); Vijay Moras, and Ms Poornima Prabhu (Principal-Early Learning Centre-ELC)

Shreyas, who was a PU student at CFAL, has already got admission into his dream institute Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), which is a premier institute for mathematical sciences in the country. Shreyas has secured AIR 603 in SA category of KVPY 2020-21. He has qualified for XV Russian Sharygin Geometry Olympiad Finale. He had qualified for the Online Mathematical Olympiad Orientation Camp by clearing the INMO examination in 2021. He has also cleared the INMO exam 2022. He had also been selected for the final stage of NTSE in 2020.

His father Dr Sachiananda being proud of his son said that Shreyas took up the keen interest in the Math subject without any help or force from parents, and we feel proud of his achievements at a very young age. Shreyas also expressed his gratitude to the management and teachers at CFAL, and his parents for their support in making him reach greater heights in academics.

It may be recalled that in 2018, CFAL student Prathyush Poduval was one of the top five students to represent India at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. (IOAA). In 2017, CFAL student Aditya Prakash was one among the top six students who represented India in the International Math Olympiad held in Brazil. National level exams like Olympiads, KVPY and JEE Advanced, motivate students to strive for better and deeper understanding of scientific facts and data. It helps them to enhance their reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Above all, participating in the Olympiad examination and representing one’s state or country at national and international level is a matter of great joy and pride. CFAL promotes original thinking among students. In the recently declared NTSE results, Four CFAL students were selected for the scholarship. In the JEE-Main 2021, more than 20 toppers from the district were CFAL students.

Vijay Moras, managing director, CFAL, Shreyas Adiga (student selected for APMO) and his dad Dr Sachidananda; Dr Srikanth Pai, Math professor, CFAL, Gaureesh Raj, vice principal, CFAL, student Shreyas Adiga and his father, Dr Sacchidananda Adiga were present. The Founder of CFAL Ms Severine Rosario and Founder of Early Learning centre (ELC) Ms Sonai Moras were not present due to other commitments.

ABOUT CENTRE FOR ADVANCED LEARNING (CFAL) :

CFAL (Centre For Advanced Learning), located at Kuntikhan in Mangaluru, founded in 2009, is a private training institution in the City. The institute was established with the intention of training young minds in Science, Technology, Electronics and Mathematics related competitive exams. With over 900 plus students undergoing various programs and courses, CFAL is ranked among the top private institutions in Mangaluru. CFAL offers Foundational Programs from Grade I to X, along with training for JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, CET, KVPY, and more.

Ms SEVERINE ROSARIO (Founder of CFAL)

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics, so that they may become leaders in research and innovation in these fields. CFAL mission is to have 70%-80% of their students get admission in the top 10 colleges of the country and the world. They create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, effective communication, creativity, and cultural awareness in their students.

CFAL aims to enable academic and career success by providing their students with a safe and open learning environment. Their campus is a zero-waste campus and is surrounded by nature, with lush green trees and beautiful flowers. The thought behind the whole campus is to give students space to learn and grow in the lap of mother nature.