CFAL Students Make History: Excel in National and State Science Olympiads

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at CFAL Conference Hall, Gaureesh Raj-the Business Lead and Vice Principal of CFAL & ELC said, ” Muralidhar Rao, a student of Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) in Mangaluru, has achieved an incredible feat by clearing the second stage of the International Mathematics Olympiad 2023 and International Astronomy Olympiad 2023. He is the only student from Mangalore to have accomplished this feat, making it a significant achievement. Muralidhar is the son of Harini G Rao and Gopikrishnan Rao”

“Every year, selected students are eligible to attend a four-week Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC) at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education and Research (HBCSE) in Mumbai. This is where the final international team is selected, and six students are chosen to represent India at the International Olympiads. Muralidhar’s remarkable achievement has placed him in a position to choose anyone out of the two Selection camps. He has opted to attend the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC), which will take place at the HBCSE in Mumbai probably from April to May 2023. Muralidhar has shown exceptional skills in mathematics, astronomy, and biology by scoring excellent points in these Olympiads. He scored 34 points out of 102 in the Indian National Mathematics Olympiad (INMO), where the cut-off was 26 points” added Gaureesh.

He further said, ” In the Indian National Astronomy Olympiad (INAO), he scored 76 out of 100 points, where the cut-off was 57.5 points. The International Olympiads in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Astronomy and Junior Science take place every year in June/July. The hosting country for these Olympiads varies from year to year. The 64th International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO 2023) will be held in Chiba, Japan, this year. We are delighted to share that CFAL students have showcased their exceptional talents in various science Olympiads at both the national and state levels. Muralidhar Rao M has earned a coveted place in the national top 1% of the Indian National Biology Olympiad (INBO), demonstrating his outstanding understanding and problem-solving abilities in the subject”.

” Ketan Suman has also made CFAL proud by securing a place in the national top 1% of the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INChO), four CFAL students, namely Ketan Suman, Muralidhar Rao M, Samanth Martis, and Shashank M N, have earned their place in the state top 1% for the Indian National Physics Olympiad (INPhO). Krish V Shanbhag has also secured a place in the state’s top 1% for INBO, showcasing his exceptional understanding and knowledge of Biology. Three students from our esteemed institution have achieved a significant accomplishment by clearing the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM). Ramesh D, Athmeeya Kashyap, and Niyam Shyam are the names of these bright students. We also want to emphasize that participating in Olympiads can have a positive impact on a student’s performance in other competitive exams such as NTSE, JEE, NEET, and KVPY. So, this achievement by these students is not only remarkable but also a promising sign for their future academic endeavours” added Gaureesh Raj.

Also speaking on the occasion, Vijay Moras, Director of CFAL said “These achievements are an affirmation of CFAL’s focus on encouraging original thinking and nurturing problem-solving abilities among students. By providing students with a strong foundation and rigorous training in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), CFAL has enabled them to achieve great success in challenging academic competitions”. CFAL has a proven track record of producing exceptional students in various fields of study. In recent years, CFAL students have achieved remarkable success in national and international competitions”.

” CFAL is an educational institution that prioritizes original thinking and encourages students to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. In the recent JEE-Main 2023 examination, more than 20 district toppers were CFAL students. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the institute’s dedication to providing quality education to its students. CFAL in collaboration with the Zilla Panchayat has started the Pragathi Program – which provides free competitive exams coaching to deserving students studying in Government PU colleges free of cost as a philanthropic initiative” added Moras.

A few students shared about their accomplishments in the International Mathematics Olympiad 2023 and the International Astronomy Olympiad 2023.Olympiad. On the occasion, their teachers, namely Dr Vineeth Kumar-the Principal of CFAL; Mahesh-the Physics Professor; P N Subramanya- Math Professor; Akshath Nayak- Math Programme Coordinator; and also Vijay Moras, the Director of CFAL, who was seated on the dais were felicitated by the students.

