CFAL’s Makers’ Fete on December 17- Experience Science at a Whole New Level

Mangaluru: Experience science at a whole new level at Centre For Advanced Learning’s Makers’ Fete on December 17, 2022 (Saturday) between 9.00 am to 6.00 pm. We invite students of all ages to learn more about science and be a part of contests like Rubik’s cube, sudoku, bot hockey, snap circuits and more.



The festival promises to be a super-charged, super-fun celebration of science and is unlike any other—with dynamic demonstrations, engaging experiments, geeky games, and electrifying entertainment for the entire family.

For more information, visit www.elcindia.org.