CFAL’s Student Muralidhar Rao Selected for Intl Science School in Sydney, Australia

Mangaluru: Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL), Kuntikhan, Mangaluru the leading coaching institute for various competitive exams, is proud to announce that its student Muralidhar has been selected for the International Science School in Sydney, Australia. This is a great achievement for Muralidhar, who has cleared a rigorous selection process which includes 1. being in the toppers list of the KVPY exam 2. a written test 3. an online interview. The International Science School is a prestigious event that brings together some of the brightest young minds from around the world.

The camp will be held from 2-15 July at the International Science School (ISS) in Sydney, Australia, and is open to students in 11th and 12th grade. The selection process is extremely competitive, with thousands of students from different countries vying for a spot. Only a selected few students are chosen to attend, based on their academic record, research experience, and performance in the selection process. At ISS, Muralidhar will have the opportunity to engage with leading researchers and scientists from various fields.



Each day at the ISS is packed University of Sydney Muralidhar Rao with amazing, inspiring science — students can hear from leading researchers about their latest findings, explore research facilities to look behind the scenes, chat with undergraduates and early-career scientists, and participate in hands-on experiments and STEM activities. Best of all, ISS2023 is entirely free, funded by the Physics Foundation at the University of Sydney. This is an excellent opportunity for Muralidhar to learn and grow in his academic pursuits, without any financial burden. Muralidhar’s selection for the International Science School is a testament to his academic prowess and dedication to scientific research. It also reflects the quality of education and training provided at CFAL, which is known for its rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and innovative teaching methods.



Vijay Moras, the CEO of CFAL, congratulated Muralidhar on his achievement and said, “We are extremely proud of Muralidhar’s selection for the International Science School. It is a great honor for him, for CFAL, and for India. We are confident that Muralidhar will make the most of this opportunity and represent India at the highest level of scientific research.” CFAL is a premier coaching institute for various competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, NTSE, Science and Maths Olympiads. The institute has a track record of excellent ranks in C exams for the past 17 years. CFAL’s holistic approach to education ensures that students receive personalized attention and training, helping them achieve their goals and excel in their chosen fields.



Muralidhar’s selection for the International Science School is a proud moment for CFAL and a testimony to the quality of education and training Students at ISS CFAL India provided at the institute. We wish Muralidhar all the best for the International Science School and look forward to his continued success in his academic pursuits.

For more information: Contact details: Centre For Advanced Learning, Bejai – Kapikad Road, Mangaluru. Ph. No – 735387399 www.cfalindia.com

Like this: Like Loading...