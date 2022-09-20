CFE, Yen holds Dissemination Workshop on Gender-based Violence, Empowerment, and Public Health

Mangaluru: The Centre for Ethics (CFE), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organized a dissemination workshop on Gender-based Violence, Empowerment, and Public Health: Towards a model of complex interventions in Bihar recently. The programme started at 11:30 AM with the welcome address by Dr Imaad Mohammed Ismail, Associate Professor, Community Medicine, and Additional Faculty at the CFE. The Chief guest was Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examinations, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

The resource person was Dr Keerty Nakray, Professor, Jindal Global Law School, NCR Delhi, and Adjunct Faculty at CFE. She shared insights on gender-based violence and empowerment variables such as education, and women’s paid work in the formal and informal sectors. Her talk concluded with recommendations to improve the existing services for women empowerment.

Responses for the same were invited from Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, India Law Society, Pune Jasmine Kalha, Soumya Singh from Sangath- Bhopal, and Medina Johnson, Chief executive and Co-founder of IRIS (Identification and Referral to Improve Safety), UK. All three respondents shared their critical reflections on the presentation given by Dr Nakray and supported the fact that there is a strong need to evaluate the existing services available for women empowerment.

This was followed by a question and answer session, wherein the floor was open for both online and offline participants to share their views. We received multiple thought-provoking reflections from the participants.

The program was conducted in hybrid mode. Participants from within the University and outside, from various disciplines such as Medical, Dental, Research Ethics, Pharmacy, Social Science, Forensic Anthropology, Psychiatry, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Physiotherapy, Nursing & Hospital Administration, had registered.

The programme wrapped up around 01:10 PM. Dr Naheeda Hamza, Research Assistant, Centre for Ethics delivered the vote of thanks. The overall feedback of the event was good.

