CFI demands Release of Rauf Sheriff arrested by ED, Arrested

Mangaluru: The leaders of Campus Front of India DK Unit were arrested when they tried to gherao the office of the MP after staging a protest demanding the release of Campus Front of India National General Secretary Rauf Sheriff, in front of the DC office here on December 26.

The members of the CFI gathered in front of the DC Office gate demanding the release of the Campus Front of India National General Secretary, Rauf Sheriff. The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP government and its leaders.

Addressing the protesters State Committee Member Imran said, “Today we have gathered here to gherao the MP’s office and Today all will come to know that we have an MP in DK and his office is there in the DC office premises. The Police may stop us from holding a march towards the MP’s office, and it is up to them. They can arrest us or send us to jail. In 2017, CFI in Assam held a convention, and they were not given permission. The Police threatened the National President asking him to cancel the convention. Here the Police have brought 2 buses and 2 vans to stop us, but we will not withdraw our protest.”

Imran further said, “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested our National General Secretary Rauf Sheriff for funding Siddique’s trip to Hathras. The ED officers held an inquiry for 10 days at the ED office after which Rauf was taken into Judicial custody. The ED officers have taken Rauf to the Ernakulam Principal court to obtain additional custody. In the court, Rauf explained the torture and threats to his parents and siblings at the ED office. The ED officers threatened Rauf not to reveal about the torture. The Ernakulam court ordered the ED officers not to torture Rauf and granted only 2 days custody instead of 10 days.”

Imran also said, “The Police give us in writing that due to COVID-19 we cannot protest in front of the DC office, but we were permitted to protest in front of the Taluk office as there is no COVID there. The government announced a curfew and put the people in confusion, and within 24 hours, the shameless government changed the statement thrice. We demand the immediate release of our leader Rauf Sheriff.”

CFI leaders and members were arrested by the Police.