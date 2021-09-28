CFI Stage Protest against Mob Attack on Students by BD Activists & Cops Bailing the Accused Soon

Spread the love



















Campus Front of India (CFI) Stage Protest against Mob Attack on Students by Bajrang Dal D Activists & Cops Bailing the Accused soon

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, as per a video clip where black coloured SUV/Jeep with medical student occupants of KS Hegde Medical College in Deralakatte, Mangaluru in it who had gone on an outing, was mobbed a bunch of saffron activists, and attacked them and also used foul language, had gone viral in social media. But a few Good Samaritans who happen to pass by or were present in that vicinity are seen controlling the saffron group from their further act. Following the incident, as per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the Surathkal police station cops have arrested five persons in connection with this incident. It is learnt that the incident happened near the Suratkal toll gate on September 26.



As per the Complaint lodged by Saviyo T Alphonse, an MBBS student at K S Hegde Medical College, Mangaluru, Suratkal Police Station cops arrested five saffron activists, namely-Preetam Shetty; Arshith; Srinivas; Rakesh; and Abhishek, all of District Bajrang Dal in Suratkal PS CR no 137/2021 and case registered under Section 341,323, and 504 IPC, But having come to know that all the accused were bailed within no time, members of Campus Front of India outraged against the police, staged a protest near Clock Tower in Mangaluru on Tuesday, 28 September at 5.30 pm.

Condemning the police action in bailing the saffron activists, CFI district member Ms Gausiya said, “We condemn the decision taken by Suratkal police in registering cases under the section which are bailable. The way the Bajrang Dal activists did a mob attack on innocent medical students, the police arrested the five accused, but only slapped IPC 341, 323 and 504 which are bailable. While in Bengaluru recently, a Muslim woman was riding pillion with her Hindu colleague on the bike. A gang of Muslim youth had stopped and abused them. Bengaluru police who immediately swung into action, arrested the accused and slapped non-bailable section of 153(A), 506, 341, 34, 504 and 323 of IPC and sent them to Prison”.

“Why is this all discrimination? Surprisingly, all the accused in the Suratkal mob attack case, the police have released them on bail within no time. Even the public have expressed extreme disappointment on the action of the police. No doubt that the police have discriminated in the sections they slapped on the accused, in order to release the goons on bail. CFI condemns the mob attack by these saffron activists, and also condemn the action of the police in which they slapped a bailable IPC section on the accused of the moral policing case. If such incidents take place in future and if police play discrimination tactics while registering cases on the accused, CFI will fight with protests until justice is served”.

CFI DK district president Sarafuddin, secretary Muneer Bajal, other CFI leaders, namely Ashraf P, Riyaz, Fayaz Vitla, Iman Bantwal, Afra, among others who joined in the protest also condemned the mob attack and police handling the case and bailing the accused soon, without taking any action. Meanwhile, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had said, “It is not right to compare the IPC sections that were slapped in cases that occurred elsewhere with the Suratkal incident. The IPC section is applicable to all citizens throughout India. No discrimination is done in the Suratkal case. Police take all cases of moral policing seriously. In all cases, we register cases as per the law and arrest the culprits.”.

