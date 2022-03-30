CFI Stages Protest Against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in Front of Mangalore University

Mangaluru: Members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest in front of the Mangalore University gate for inviting Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to the inauguration of the Student’s Council at Mangalore University here on March 30.

On March 29th CFI members had requested the district administration to intervene and stop RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat from inaugurating the students’ council at Mangalore University as he is engaged in delivering provocative speeches.

On March 30, the protestors gathered in front of the university gate and shouted slogans against Prabhakar Bhat. The police department had strengthened security in the Mangalore University campus in the backdrop of the protest. The police stopped the students at the university entrance. The students then tried to enter the campus but the police detained some of the protestors.

In spite of the protest, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat inaugurated the student council along with the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Prof P S Yadapadithaya.