Chaddi campaign intensifies in K’taka; BJP, Cong continue bitter textbook spat

Bengaluru: The “Chaddi Campaign” in Karnataka has reached a new twist after the ruling BJP on Tuesday launched a new campaign to collect ‘chaddis’ and send these it to the residence of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

The row started with Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers after cases against 15 workers of Congress’ student wing, the NSUI, who were protesting against the revision of syllabus by burning khaki shorts in front of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh’s residence.

BJP’s SC Morcha state President and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy announced that he would personally go to Siddaramaiah’s residence with office-bearers of the party and hand over collected ‘chaddis’ to him.

Meanwhile, BJP and RSS workers from Mysuru and Chikkamagalur districts continued to send chaddis to the Congress office and Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the ruling BJP, its MLA from Mysuru, Harshavardhan, has attacked his own party for removing the word ‘Samvidhana Shilpi’ (Architect of the Constitution) while referring to Dr B.R. Ambedkar in the school textbook.

“I don’t know what was the necessity to remove that word from the textbook. We don’t tolerate such things. There is no question of compromise in this regard. Action has to be initiated against those who removed this word,” he said.

Entering the row, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that he presumed that Siddaramaiah would behave respectfully, adding that he will lose respect if he continues to talk about the RSS and ‘chaddis’.

“Siddaramaiah’s statements would not bring dignity to him. There is no necessity to talk about textbook revision controversy. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that he would rectify the syllabus. There is no need for creating huge controversy over the issue,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nagesh stated on Tuesday that the ministry won’t accept the revision done by the Textbook Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha for the II PUC history textbook. However, opposition parties and progressive organisations are not relenting.

Commenting on the ‘chaddi’ fight between the BJP and Congress, JD-S leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that protesting on chaddis would lead to nothing.

“The fight has to be registered on policies and the actions of BJP. There is nothing in chaddis. Because of this ‘chaddi’ movement, the tailors seem to have good business,” he quipped.

By repeatedly talking about ‘chaddis’, both the BJP and the Congress are insulting farmers who work on their farms clad in shorts, he stated.