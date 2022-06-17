‘Chaddi war’ takes new turn: K’taka BJP MLC files complaint against Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: The “chaddi war” in Karnataka has taken a new turn with BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswami lodging a complaint under the Prevention of Atrocity Act 1989 against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru on Friday.

Narayanaswamy had participated in the protest of gifting shorts and knickers to Siddaramaiah. He left a basket full of knickers and shorts before the residence of Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

The protest was organized to condemn Siddaramaiah’s statement on burning the khaki shorts worn by RSS cadres. Siddaramaiah had condemned the arrest of NSUI activists who burnt khaki shorts opposite the residence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh over the textbook revision row, stating that burning of khaki shorts would be replicated in other places.

Condemning this statement, BJP and RSS workers had launched a movement to send used knickers and shorts to Siddaramaiah from all over Karnataka. Reacting to the protest led by Narayanaswamy, Siddaramaiah ridiculed the BJP for using a Dalit leader to hold the basket of knickers and shorts on his head.

Narayanaswamy has claimed that Siddaramaiah had insulted him on the basis of caste by referring to him as an “untouchable” and “slave”. He had demanded legal action against Siddaramaiah.

He mentioned in the complaint that Siddaramaiah had insulted him by calling him “sadaa asprushya” (ever untouchable). He stated that “in an attempt to badmouth me, Siddaramaiah has insulted my caste.”

Siddaramaiah should be arrested, if it is delayed, a protest will be launched. He alleged that Siddaramaiah is against the Dalit community. Congress senior Dalit woman leader Motamma has written in her book that Siddaramaiah had finished her off. The Congress has an anti-Dalit mindset, he alleged.