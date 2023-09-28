Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority Inaugurates First Rake of Export Iron Ore Fines Aggregation

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority is delighted to announce the recommencement of iron ore exports from the port and the cargo aggregation through rail, marking a significant milestone in the region’s trade and economic development. To celebrate this occasion, the Chairman of New Mangalore Port, Dr. A. V. Ramana, inaugurated the first rake of iron ore fines for export aggregation today (i.e. 28.09.2023) in August presence of Shri K. G. Nath, Dy. Chairman, NMPA, Officials from Department of Mines & Geology, Customs, stakeholders & officers of the Port.

After a brief hiatus of more than a decade, New Mangalore Port is once again ready to play a pivotal role in facilitating the export of iron ore, a critical natural resource that holds immense economic importance for the region and the nation as a whole. The resumption of iron ore exports underscores the port’s commitment to promoting trade and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy.

Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port, inaugurated the first rake of iron ore fines for export aggregation with great enthusiasm and pride. This symbolic event signifies the port’s readiness and efficiency in sustainable handling of iron ore shipments and reaffirms its position as a key player in the Indian maritime industry.

In his remarks, Chairman expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government authorities, the mining industry, port employees, and the local community, for their collective efforts and support in making the recommencement of iron ore exports possible. He emphasized the port’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations and he also appreciated the significance of this move of dual rake operation through backhaul cargo from the Port’s import, which going to be a game changer for the trade.

The resumption of iron ore exports from New Mangalore Port is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth in the region. Additionally, it strengthens India’s position as a global supplier of high-quality iron ore, contributing to the nation’s economic development and infrastructure development projects.

