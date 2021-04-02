Spread the love



















Chairman of MRG Group Prakash Shetty gets Times Business Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

Goldfinch Chairman and founder of MRG Group Prakash Shetty received Lifetime achievement at the Times Business Awards 2021 in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru : In the field of lifestyle and hospitality, he is known to have made a mark over the years and has won several accolades from state and national governments, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2019 and Bharat Gaurav Award to name a few.

The lifetime achievement award was presented by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru