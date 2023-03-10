Chairman of Private Bank and Four others Booked in Malpe Bank Manager’s Suicide Case

Udupi: The chairman of a private bank and four others were booked in connection with the suicide case of a bank manager in Malpe.

Subbanna (50), the manager of a private Bank belonging to the ST Community, committed suicide at a Lodge in Malpe on March 8.

During investigations, the Malpe police found a death note mentioning harassment from the management and a loan taken by a person who was a fraud as the cause for taking the extreme step.

Subbanna’s brother filed a complaint at the Malpe police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the Bank Chairman and four others.

