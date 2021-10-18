Spread the love



















Chairman ONGC Visits MRPL

Mangaluru: Subhash Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of ONGC Visited Mangalore from September 16 to 18 for an official visit to MRPL and other group companies. Board of directors, Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary (General), (MOP&NG) and R.T. Agarwal, Independent Director also were in Mangalore.

Subhash Kumar who is also Chairman of the MRPL Board of Directors reviewed the progress of the Desalination Plant being set up by MRPL near Tannirbhavi and also the FGTU unit inside MRPL. He also paid a visit to OMPL and ISPRL units along with the Directors.

On the 17th the Chairman steered a Strategy Meet to assess the current performance of MRPL and also to list out the areas and strategies to be adopted to help the company achieve greater efficiency in view of the challenging times ahead. He was joined by all the directors of the company through both online and offline modes for the strategy meeting.

M. Venkatesh, MD MRPL, Rajeev Kushwah ITS CVO, Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery, Elango M, ED Refinery and BHV Prasad, ED Projects and all the GGM’s and Senior officials of MRPL and Vishal Sharma from ONGC were present on the occasion.

Pomila Jaspal, Director Finance and other Directors of MRPL Board joined online.

Like this: Like Loading...