Chamarajanagar: Two girls slip into Agricultural pond, die



Chamarajanagar : Two girls met a watery grave after slipping into an agricultural pond at Kabbepura village in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday.

The deceased are Poojitha (14) and her sister Punya (12), daughters of Rechappa and Veda of the village. Poojitha was an eighth standard student while Punya was in the sixth standard.

Rechappa’s family resides in the farmhouse. Both Poojitha and Punya had gone to the field after breakfast. They had climbed the guava tree to pluck fruits when they slipped and fell into the pond. They could not come out of the water and died, it is said.

The bodies were retrieved from the ponds.

Gundlupete Police has been registered in this regard.