Chamari Athapaththu to captain 15-player Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Colombo: Veteran opener Chamari Athapaththu has been named as captain for Sri Lanka women’s three-game ODI series against New Zealand that starts later this month in Galle.

The Sri Lanka squad features a bevy of quality spinners who are expected to thrive in home conditions against the New Zealand squad touring the country for the first time. Experienced spin trio of Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari and Oshadi Ranasinghe are retained, so as the likes of Inoshi Fernando, Kavisha Dilhari and Chamari herself as other slow bowling options.

Teenage all-rounder Vishmi Gunaratne is retained in the squad and is likely to partner Chamari at the top of the batting order, supported by Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani and Nilakshi de Silva, while Udeshika Prabodhani and Kawya Kavindi are among the pace bowlers available to the hosts’.

All three ODIs between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 27, 30 and July 3. The three-match ODI series which comes under the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle.

The cycle serves as a pathway for direct qualification towards the Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in 2025. New Zealand are currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are at seventh place.

After this, New Zealand will play a practice match against SLC Board President’s XI on July 6. The three T20Is of the tour will commence from July 8, with P. Sara Oval in Colombo hosting all games on July 8, 10 and 12.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

