Champat Rai lauds Rahul for BJY

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has come out in support of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Rai said: “It is a matter of appreciation that a young man is walking in this cold. What is wrong in it? Who has criticised it? I am a member of the RSS, has anyone from there criticised Rahul’s yatra? Has the Prime Minister criticised him?”

“A young man is walking across the country trying to understand it, this should be appreciated. He is walking 3,000 km in this weather. We can only appreciate the effort.”

Rai also advised the media to undertake a padayatra to understand the country.

His appreciation comes after the chief priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, conveyed his blessings to the senior Congress leader for his mega walkathon.

“Whatever work you are doing for the country is for the benefit of all. My blessings are with you,” Das wrote in a letter.

Interestingly, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been highly critical of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak termed it as a ‘Parivar Jodo Yatra’ and said that it was designed to keep the family in power.