Champions League 2022-23: Haaland-less Dortmund reboots robust teamwork



Berlin (Germany): Ahead of their Champions League curtain-raiser against Copenhagen this Tuesday evening, Borussia Dortmund have discovered a solid working spirit along with a sometimes less spectacular and risky game approach.

The loss of goal-machine Erling Haaland might be the reason for the change.

Borussia’s football artists have discovered teamwork in its fundamental meaning might take the side to more success.

While a narrow 1-0 victory seemed unlikely in the past, defending their goal in a lion-hearted way over 90 minutes, has become the new dogma.

Fans and officials seem pleased as the rebooted tactics are coming along with a smooth season start, flushing the team up to the second position in the top domestic league.

The number of goals scored among the first four of the Bundesliga might give proof, “we are happy the team manages to get a 1-0 over the line; something we failed to do in the past” as sporting director Sebastian Kehl put it.

While the current leader Freiburg (10 goals), the third Bayern (17), and the fourth Union (12) are outpacing Borussia (8), “the team has shown determination to take the win instead of dying virtuously.”

Beating national rival Hoffenheim 1-0 last weekend was Dortmund’s third victory without conceding a goal, reports Xinhua.

Robustness in midfield and defense seems the new policy accompanied by a few enchanting moments, “as we need to live greediness” as coach Terzic said.

Midfielder Julian Brandt might have given the perfect example after he first provided a genius one-touch pass to allow Marco Reus to score and shortly after ran down the pitch to save a ball in the back.

Last season it took 22 rounds of matches to achieve the mark of three games with a clear goal.

New arrival Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels, responsible for the central defense, close gaps while Jude Bellingham and former Cologne midfielder Salih Ozcan cover the issues ahead.

Former Bayern defender Niklas Sule has lost ground after an injury and weight problems.

While Dortmund scored nine goals more at the same time last season, “it might not be a bad idea to increase scoring not neglecting the defending until the last second,” Brandt said.

While Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are sidelined due to injuries, striker Karim Adeyemi might return to help increase the efficiency in front of the goal.

With two away games in Champions League, against Sevilla and Manchester following the opener against Copenhagen, “we all know what is required in that first game,” Kehl added.

To survive the tough group not only does solid defense seem inevitable, but delivering a satisfying job upfront. Team captain Reus seems to slip into the role of the match winner while it remains a challenge to replace Haaland.

Last weekend, the German international scored the leading goal in Dortmund’s shirt for the 45th time, meeting the record of club icon Manfred Burgsmuller. Shortly after Reus turned up in the back to close all doors.

