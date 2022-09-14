Champions League: Neymar is an artist when he’s in form and everyone can see that, says PSG coach Christophe Galtier



Paris: Paris Saint Germain coach Christophe Galtier lavished praise on Neymar, saying that the Brazil star is an artist when he’s in form and everyone can see that.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach added that the prolific striker Neymar has become one of the most productive players for the team.

“He’s an artist, and when he’s on form, you can see that. He’s a player who works a huge amount for the team going forward, but also in trying to win the ball back,” Galtier said in a press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday in Israel.

“It would be facile to suggest that his good start to the season is only down to me and my staff. Ney has had a realisation in relation to last season when he didn’t perform as well when he was less involved. He has lofty goals in what is a special season. He arrived back on time, in great shape, and had worked well beforehand. We wanted to put him in the best possible situation for him to be in the best possible position,” he added.

On facing Maccabi Haifa, he said, “I have been talking to my players about the quality of our opponents and the intensity that there’s likely to be in the game. The fact Paris have already lost to Maccabi Haifa? I won’t talk about that with my players, as both clubs have changed since. My players are made to play this competition and they’re all focussed on what they have to do in this kind of game. We’re going to face a difficult opponent.”

“We have great-looking stats in terms of goals and chances created. We have to work on different options in how we win back possession in terms of how they set up. The lack of precision sometimes comes down to details. We have very little time to work on that,” he added.

Asked about Verratti-Vitinha’s role in the team the coach said, “He gives a good balance, is very active, excellent technically, tactically intelligent in his positioning with regard to his teammates. Verratti-Vitinha is shaping up as a pairing, but we have to also bring in Ney (Neymar) and Leo (Messi), with whom he plays a lot. He has the intelligence to know when to play short and when to play the ball in behind.”

