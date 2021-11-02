Spread the love



















Chandan hailing from Bihar Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Two-year-Old Girl

Mangaluru: As per briefing to media by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, “The Mangaluru Police have arrested a 38-year-old Bihar man on charges of sexual assault on a two-year-old girl and throwing her into a saltwater fish tank of a fish processing unit. The arrested person is Chandan”.

The police commissioner further said, “At 8 am on Monday, we received information that a two-year-old girl child is feared drowned. The officers rushed to the hospital where the child is being treated. On holding discussions with the doctors, the investigating officers realised that along with drowning, attempts were made to sexually assault the child.”

“Nearly 80 migrant labourers mostly from Bihar are engaged in cutting and salting fish at a fish processing unit. The parents of the child told the police that they were at the unit till about 4 pm on Sunday and had stepped out to purchase a fan between 4 pm and 6 pm. When they returned they realised that their child was missing. They started searching for the child for nearly two hours. At around 9 pm, they found the child lying unconscious in a fish tank that had saltwater in it. They tried hard to help her get consciousness. The survivor was rushed to the hospital. On further inquiry, the people working at the unit said that they had seen the accused taking the baby at around 4 pm. Chandan was immediately picked and questioned. Further investigation is on”

