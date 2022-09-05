Chandni chowk fire brought under control, no casualties reported



New Delhi: A total of 150 firefighters battled for over seven hours to control the fire that broke out at a cloth shop in Chandni chowk area of Central Delhi, an official here said on Monday.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, he added.

As many as 40 fire engines were pressed into service and 150 fire fighters finally managed to bring the blaze under control by 9:10 a.m., the fire official said.

A major fire had broken out at a garment shop in Kucha Mahajani area of Central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk late on Sunday night.

On getting a distress call at around 11 p.m., the fire department rushed 40 fire engines to the spot.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As the fire had broken out a cloth shop, the fire spread rapidly, the official said.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials.

Locals in large numbers could be seen watching the operation from a safe distance. The local police set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

Cooling operation is on, the official stated.

