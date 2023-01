‘Chandragiri Thiradalli’ fame Veteran writer Nadoja Dr Sara Abubakar Passes away

Mangaluru: Famous Kannada writer Nadoja Dr Sara Abubakar passed away, at a private hospital in the city, here on January 10. She was 87.

Dr Sara Abubakar hails from the Kasaragod district of Kerala. After marriage, she started to live in Hat Hill, Mangaluru. She became popular after writing a book on the shores ‘Chandragiri Thiradalli’.

Dr Sara has written Sahana, Vajragalu, Kadanavirama, Suliyalli Sikkavaru, Pravaha Suli Thala hodeda Doni, Panjara, Ilijaru, Kanike etc. Her other Collections of stories like Chappaligalu, Payana, Ardha Ratriyalli Huttida Kusu and Khedda have also won the hearts of people. The stage plays she has written are Kamarida Kanasu, Magalu Hittidalu, Teladuva Modagalu, Thaala, and Heegu Ondu Badulu. Her famous novels are Lekhana Guchcha, Manomi, Bale, and Naninnu Nidrisuve. She has translated many articles from Malayalam to Kannada.

Dr Sara has won the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award, Dana Chintamani Attimabbe Award, Kannada Sahitya Parishad B Sarojadevi Award, Vardhamana Award for the novel ‘Sahana’, Matoshree Ratnamma Heggade Award, Sandesh Award, Anupama Award, Karnataka Rajyotsav Award, Maasti Award, Nripatunga Award, Hampi University Nadoja Award etc.