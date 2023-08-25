Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to visit B’luru to congratulate ISRO scientists on Aug 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on August 26 to congratulate the scientists following the successful Chandrayan-3 mission.



Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on August 26 to congratulate the scientists following the successful Chandrayan-3 mission.

BJP will also hold a mega roadshow on the occasion.

Former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R. Ashoka said that the roadshow will be held between Jalahalli Circle to ISRO Head Quarters in Bengaluru.

“I request the people and party workers to attend the roadshow to congratulate scientists and PM Modi,” he said.

In the backdrop of the visit of PM Modi to ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRACK), BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MLAs S.R. Vishwanath and S. Muniraju have visited the centre and inspected the campus.

“The invitation is open for all to make the programme successful. If people can come at 5.45 a.m. on Aug 26, they can see PM Modi and ISRO scientists,” Ashoka said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that PM Modi would arrive at HAL at 5 a.m and should be extended a grand welcome. The party workers and people are invited from the Bengaluru Urban District mainly, he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand held a meeting to discuss about security arrangements with the Additional Police Commissioners, Joint Police Commissioners and DCPs. After arriving at HAL airport, PM Modi will reach ISRO by road and it has been decided to divert the traffic in Bengaluru on the stretch of the road.

The police department has banned the movement of goods vehicles in the Bengaluru City between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...