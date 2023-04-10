‘Change Candidate or We’ll Field HM Nandakumar as Independent Candidate’- Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga

‘Change Candidate within a Week or We’ll Field HM Nandakumar as Independent Candidate’- Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga in Sullia urges Congress Leaders.

Mangaluru: Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, the Congress ticket aspirant from the Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, at a public meeting on Sunday decided to field him as an Independent candidate if the party refused to issue him the B form. The meeting at Nintikal, near Bellare, under the constituency, decided that the Congress should change the official candidature of G. Krishnappa within a week and should declare HM Nandakumar as the official candidate in his place. If not, Nandakumar will contest as an Independent candidate.

Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, Congress ticket aspirant from the Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada, at a public meeting at Nintikal on Sunday.

Convener of Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga (Group of Nandakumar Fans) and former president of Kadaba Block Congress Balakrishna Balleri announced the decision of the meeting. Balleri said that Congress should review its decision of fielding Mr Krishnappa. The party should understand the reality. Even though the KPCC has already finalised the name of G Krishnappa for the Sullia constituency, which is reserved for the SC category. However, the well-wishers of Nandakumar, who is a KPCC member, want their candidate (Nandakumar).

File Photo: Convener of Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga (Group of Nandakumar Fans) & former President of Kadaba Block Congress Balakrishna Balleri speaking during a press meet in Mluru

Though Balleri suggested remaining neutral in the election if the ticket was denied to Nandakumar, supporters gathered at the meet were firm that the leader should contest the poll as an independent candidate. Following this, Balleri said that a decision to field Nandakumar as an independent candidate will be taken if the party does not issue B Form to him. “The Congress should understand the ground reality and change its decision,” Balleri added.

Leader Praveen Kumar Kedenjiguthu said that the BJP was winning the assembly elections in Sullia only due to the internal politics in the Congress. Sullia taluk former member Ashok Nekraje said that Nandakumar, who has been serving society selflessly, is the right candidate for Sullia. Sullia Block Congress vice president K Gokuldas said that efficient and honest leaders in Congress should be given tickets to contest polls, from taluk panchayats to the assembly elections.

It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Harish Kumar had warned of disciplinary action against those Congress workers, who participated in the dissidence meeting.

ALSO READ RELATED REPORT :

Like this: Like Loading...