Change in Leadership Always Good & Better! Investiture Ceremony of FMMC Students Council

Change in Leadership Always Good & Better! Investiture Ceremony of Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru Students Council 2022-23 held on Saturday, 6 August 2022



Mangaluru: Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively.

Your tenure will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council goals.

Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members.

They say that “Change in Leadership is Always Good and Better”, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, which took place at the long-overdue INVESTITURE CEREMONY held on Saturday, 6 August 2022 in the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Members on the dais were- Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean, Father Muller Medical College, among others.

It was the most awaited moment in the calendar year other than the holidays and festivities is the investiture ceremony of the student council. A council that represents the student body to its management. The council driven by student centric approach helps bridge gaps between the large student body, the management, faculty and staff. They are an integral part of any student group, who set out an agenda for the year, promoting academic, cultural, sports and philanthropic activities.

“The leaders who work most effectively, it seems to me, never say “I”. They don’t think “I.” They think “we”; they think “team.” This quote is exemplified by the efforts of the outgoing council in making this past year an eventful and memorable one. The audience were eagerly awaiting to watch the induction of the new Student Council as they took up these new responsibilities and duties, all with a keen desire to further improve the high standards and dedication put forth by the outgoing council.

6 August 2022 marks the inaugural and handover ceremony of the 21 st student council of the Father Muller Medical College (FMMC). Monish Kumar G took over as the New President, Ms Shannia Sharlen Azavedo as the Vice President, Ms. Mehana Paul as the General Secretary, Mr Abhilash B & Ms Gwen Dsouza as Student Development Committee, Gaurav Christopher & Abel Thomas Jacob heading the Sports Committee, Ms Bella Maria Vincy & G Archit Rajendra heading the Magazine Committee; Jaswanth Ram heading the Media Committee; Leo Sunil K. Varughese looking into the Technical Committee, Ms. Sonali Averil A looking at Fine Arts Committee; Ms Jennifer A, Ms Jane Adrianaa E & Ms Varkey Sieona Winson manning the Cultural Committee.

Office Bearers Student Council 2021 – 22 took over from the earlier batch with exchange of pleasantries in a well rehearsed fashion. Dressed in formal attire , they took the oath of self improvement and to uphold the goodness of their institution as youth of today. Fr AjithMenezes, Administrator, FMMC introduced the members of the new council, thereby entrusting them with the responsibility and privilege of upholding our Institution’s motto “to heal and comfort” The institutional flag was handed over to Monish Kumar G, president of the newly elected council by Ms Melisha Gissel standing on behalf of Jordan Ridhay Rasquinha, President of the outgoing council.

The programme began with the procession led by the president of the outgoing council. Jordan’s calm and collective demeanour with a wicked sense of humour had wade through the past years works with breeze. His ever smiling face and the rapport with his team and students of all batches had made the past year a fruitful and zestful experience for the students.

Office of honour folders were handed over to the members of the new council by the respective members of the outgoing council : Ms Melisha Gissel D’Souza (General Secretary 2020-21); Ms Megha Shaji (Secretary of the Student Development Committee 2020-21); Ms Monica Patricia Lobo (Cultural Secretary 2020-21); Aaron Denzil Lobo (Sports Secretary 2020-21); Ms Esha Mary Nobbay (Magazine Editor 2020-21); Raghav S (Secretary of Fine Arts Committee 2020-21); Ms Anjali Nair (Secretary of Media Committee 2020-21) AND Ms Angela Biju(Secretary of Technical Committee 2020-21)

Dr Antony Sylvan DSouza, Dean FMMC administered the oath to the newly elected council for the year 2021-22. All stood still in reverence to the Alma Mater as the institutional anthem played. The ceremony was concluded by the vote of thanks delivered by Ms Melisha Gissel D’Souza the general secretary of the outgoing council. Though the pandemic had derailed the student council, their zeal and enthusiasm to bring the strength in each other shined brighter than the sun. Gleaming and confident a new team arises. FMMC Vice Dean, Dr. Ramesh Bhat honoured the members of the outgoing student council.

The new student president spoke on the merits of team efforts and the success which he is sure to gain from the team at present. The youthful zeal and fervor will be directed towards the Alma Mater and ensure that the dignity of self and institutions is held high. (LISTEN TO THE NEW STUDENT COUNCIL PRESIDENT SPEECH ON VIDEO BELOW)

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI quotes Robin Sharma “victims recite problems but leaders present solutions”. The vision, mission , dedication and values of oneself should be focused and not let astray. The astray needs to be brought back by the student council, to be leaders of tomorrow. The talent, time and energy of youth should be channelized for self excellence and achievements. There is goodness in obsession and that one has to seek the good in it. There are strives in life, but being in a group or society helps to relieve stress, anxiety and addictions. He congratulated the newly elected council and bit gratitude to the past student council

The students on receiving their council badges arose for the Institutional Anthem. The National Anthem was sung and the end, bringing the curtains for the programme. The Students of the Father Muller Medical College (MBBS &

BPT) were part of the council and the audience. Members of the management and Faculty were present for the occasion.

Dr. Susan D’souza, the staff advisor of the Cultural Committee delivered the welcome address. Ms Monica Patricia Lobo gave the audience a glimpse of what went into making last year a praise-worthy, fun-filled and memorable one. Ms. Melisha Gissel D’souza, General Secretary of the outgoing Student Council proposed the vote of thanks, and the programme was eloquently compered by MBBS students -Ms Thea Gilbert ( 2019 MBBS) and Neil Russell (2018 MBBS)

In conclusion, in my perspective, now talking about leadership while the members of Students’ Council is all set to lead through 2022-23- Everybody defines leadership differently but I really like the way John C Maxwell defines leadership, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” Irrespective of how you define a leader, he or she can prove to be a difference-maker between success and failure. A good leader has a futuristic vision and knows how to turn his ideas into real-world success stories.

A good leader should have Honesty and Integrity, Inspire Others, have Commitment and Passion, be a Good Communicator, have Decision-Making Capabilities, Accountability, Delegation and Empowerment, Creativity and Innovation, among other qualities. The energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation.

On behalf of TEAM MANGALOREAN/Mangalorean.com, I wish the students’ council members all success in their endeavours and decision-making strategy. All I would like to tell y’all is “United You Stand, Divided You fall” and nothing is impossible when you come together as a team. Work together and have all the fun you can while you can! All the best and congratulations!

