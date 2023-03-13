Change in Traffic Movement at Kankanady Circle effective 13 March



Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after a change in the traffic system was made at Hampankatta Junction, as per the notification from DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, effective Monday, 13 March 2023, to prevent traffic jams at Kankanady Circle near Father Muller Hospital/Kankanady Market, the city police have barred right turns and straight movement at Kankanady Circle for vehicles coming from Falnir, and moving towards Bendoorwell/Pumpwell/Old-Bypass road.

Vehicles moving from Falnir road to Pumpwell cannot enter Old Kankanady road directly. Instead, they have to take a left turn towards Karavali junction (near Sulthan Gold) and take a right turn there to move on to the Kankanady bypass. Vehicles going towards Valencia/Jeppu from Falnir road have to take a left turn at Kankanady Circle and then make a U-turn at the Karavali junction. Other options, for vehicles going towards Mangaladevi Temple/Marnamikatta/Cascia from Falnir, can take Sturrock Road, Nandigudda road and Koti Chennaya Circle.

DCP Dinesh Kumar speaking to Team Mangalorean said that the police are contemplating making Pumpwell to Kankanady Circle on the old-Kankanady road a one-way, and enforcing NO ENTRY from Kankanady Circle to Pumpwell.

