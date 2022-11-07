Change is Better! Student Council of Fr Muller College of Speech & Hearing for 2022-23 Inaugurated

Mangaluru: Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council’s goals. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members.

They say that “Change in Leadership is Always Good and Better”, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing, Mangaluru, which took place on Monday, 7 November 2022 in the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Members on the dais were-Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Dr, E S J Prabhu Kiran, the Chief Guest, and Principal of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital; Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Fr Rohan Michael Dias- Assistant Administrator, FMMC; Dr. B. Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research, Father Muller Research Committee; Prof. Akhilesh PM-Principal and Ms Cynthia Santhmayor, Student Council Co-ordinator and Vice Principal, Father Muller College Speech & Hearing .

The leaders who work most effectively, it seems to me, never say “I”. They don’t think “I.” They think “we”; they think “team.” This quote is exemplified by the efforts of the outgoing council in making this past year an eventful and memorable one. The audience were eagerly awaiting to watch the induction of the new Student Council as they took up these new responsibilities and duties, all with a keen desire to further improve the high standards and dedication put forth by the outgoing council. Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) has been a haven for students to grow, learn and excel to be successful professionals in the field of Speech & Hearing. The institution provides guidance, numerous opportunities and activities both academically and for personal growth, and one such opportunity to be a part of the college’s activities and develop excellent leadership skills is by being a member of the Student Council.

THE NEW STUDENTS COUNCIL : Seated (L-R) Carol Jevita Lobo (Joint Secretary); Roshni D’silva ( General secretary); Anisha Michel Sequeira(President); Reshma (Vice President); and Sania Ruha ( Treasurer)

Standing (L-R)- Rimsha Abdul Jaleel ( Secretary-Student Welfare); Ashel Fernandes ( Secretary-Sports); Aafreen Sheikh Asif ( Secretary-Media); and Kripa N Joy ( Secretary-Cultural)

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song followed by welcome address Ms Cynthia Santhmayor , the Vice Principal and student coordinator of the College. The lamp lighting ceremony is a symbolic act of the light that shines within our hearts. It is a reminder of the darkness outside and speaks about hope. It symbolizes brightness to a new beginning, a sign of bringing life and a new venture. The dignitaries on the dais, also joined by Ms. Anisha Sequeira, President of the new Student Council, inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. Principal, Prof. Akhilesh PM along with Fr Richard Coelho and Chief Guest bestowed the badges to the Newly Elected Council Members.

Ms. Cynthia Santhmayor read out the names of the elected student council members- President – Ms. Anisha Michelle Sequeira (3rd year BASLP); Vice President – Ms. Reshma (3rd year BASLP); General Secretary – Ms. Roshni DSilva (2nd year BASLP); Joint Secretary – Ms. Carol Jevita Lobo (1st year BASLP); Treasurer – Ms. Sania Ruha (3rd year BASLP); Secretary of the Student Welfare Committee – Ms. Rimsha Abdul Jaleel (3rd year BASLP); Secretary of the Sports Committee – Ms. Ashel Melita Fernandes (3rd year BASLP); Secretary of the Magazine & Media Committee – Ms. Afreen Sheikh Asif (3rd year BASLP); and Secretary of the Cultural Committee – Ms. Kripa N Joy (3rd year BASLP)

Following the address to the Student Council Members, Principal Prof. Akhilesh administered the Oath to the newly elected Student Council Members, who repeated after him, after which the Institution Anthem was sung. The motto of the Institution is “Heal and Comfort”, and while joining in the Institutional anthem the spirit and values of FMCI founder Fr Augustus Muller got instilled in the newly elected team of students.

The Chief Guest, Dr, E S J Prabhu Kiran in his address said, “The recommitment of the student council was required with the student body. Rank is not the most considered now but the research acumen one develops. Collaborative studies with homeopathy is welcomed and this student body should hold a student conclave on interdisciplinary research. Service should be your motto rather than gathering money and then the society will look up to you. Taking care of one’s health is the need of the hour and thus developing hobbies is a recommendation. Think of SERVICE FIRST and NOT MONEY! ” .Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais handed over a momento to the Chief Guest.

Director of FMCI Fr Richard Coeho in his address congratulating the newly installed student council said in an analogy that freedom to speak and rattle is upheld in our country with slander and misguidance on the rise. ” The need for accountability is the need of the hour. People have died due to infrastructural failure but the accountability and empathy is nowhere to be seen. The student council is the connection between the management and the student body and thus the student council should work in unison with both for a better atmosphere. In the Chinese proverb “a person who questions once is considered a fool for 5 minutes while a person who does not question is considered a fool forever”, meaning that question needs to be raised when required rather than be quiet and spend eternity in misery”. .

The President of the New Student Council – Ms. Anisha Michelle Sequeira delivered the Vote of Thanks, and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Gwendelen D’Souza, Audiologist in the Dept of Speech & Hearing, and Organizing staff were Ms Lakshmi Kunnath and Ms Pooja P S.

In conclusion, now talking about leadership while the members of Students’ Council is all set to lead through 2022-23- Everybody defines leadership differently but I really like the way John C Maxwell defines leadership, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” Irrespective of how you define a leader, he or she can prove to be a difference-maker between success and failure. A good leader has a futuristic vision and knows how to turn his ideas into real-world success stories. A good leader should have Honesty and Integrity, Inspire Others, have Commitment and Passion, be a Good Communicator, have Decision-Making Capabilities, Accountability, Delegation and Empowerment, Creativity and Innovation, among other qualities. The energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation.

On behalf of TEAM MANGALOREAN/Mangalorean.com, I wish the students’ council members all success in their endeavours and decision-making strategy. All I would like to tell y’all is “United You Stand, Divided You fall” and nothing is impossible when you come together as a team. Work together and have all the fun you can while you can! All the best and congratulations!