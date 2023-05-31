Change Is Better! Students’ Council 2023-24 of FMHMC Inaugurated in Glamour & Glitz  

Change Is Better! Students’ Council 2023-24 of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte Inaugurated in Glamour & Glitz



Mangaluru: Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council’s goals.

Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even your community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she can share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members.

They say that “Change in Leadership is Always Good and Better”, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of Father Muller Homeopathic College & Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, which took place on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 in the College auditorium. The programme commenced with the procession of the former and the newly elected office bearers followed by invoking the blessings of the almighty by a prayer song. Dr Vilma D’souza, Vice Principal and Staff Advisor – Students’ Council welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest Dr Alwyn V D’Sa, Associate Professor of English and Controller of Examinations, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

Fr Ashwin Crasta-the Assistant Administrator presented the floral bouquet to Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, who presided over the function and Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran-the Principal presented the bouquet to the chief guest, Dr Alwyn V D’Sa. Other dignitaries on the dais were Fr Roshan Crasta- Administrator, FMHMC&H; Fr Ashwin L Crasta; among others. Principal Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran welcomed the new office bearers. Former President of the Students’ Council, Sarang Paul handed over the college flag to the newly elected President, Deron Maben.

Students Council 2023-24 L-R: Alen Jinson (Sports Secretary); Ms Sushmitha S (General Secretary); Deron Maben ( President); Ms Sandra Shruthi S (Magazine Secretary) and Ms Khsuhi Suvarna ( Cultural Secretary)

Followed by other office bearers handing over their duties to the new office bearers: Ms Sushmitha- General Secretary, Ms Sandra Shruthi S – Magazine Secretary, Alan Jinson -Sports Secretary, Khushi Suvarna-Cultural Secretary and then Principal administered the oath of the office bearers. The Students’ Council was formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp of the dignitaries and the newly elected President & General Secretory. The Chief Guest felicitated the outgoing office bearers and members of the Students’ council with a memento as a token of appreciation. Sarang Paul delivered the farewell speech. It was followed by an acceptance speech by Deron Maben.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMCH & HPD, in his message, congratulated the newly elected members, thanked the former Students’ Council on behalf of the management and recognised the services rendered, leadership executed and initiatives taken. He mentioned that communication is a vital force in leadership and he appealed to the student council to work as a team to strive towards the welfare of the students and management by upholding the motto of the institution.

In the inaugural address Chief Guest, Dr Alwyn V D’Sa congratulated the management for having conducted such programmes with perfection. ” It is a proud privilege to be a part of this solemn and majestic event. It is meticulously planned and executed to perfection. This shows the calibre and quality of human resources and leadership acumen.

He said that the students’ council’s job is to enhance the image of the institution, to be compassionate and empathetic. Leadership is a skill learnt and honed progressively. It doesn’t happen like the iconic imaginative characters like Phantom, Shakthiman, Superman and Spiderman. Such things happen only in the fictional world. This world is much more complex and diverse. For me, leadership is the amalgamation of the qualities of humility, honesty, integrity and love. This is an opportunity for the Council to send by the management and facilitate an ecosystem that nurtures talent and diversity” added Dr Alwyn D’sa.

Dr D’sa insisted on the newly elected president and team work with the students. Following his speech, the Chief Guest was presented with a memento as a token of gratitude by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, congratulated all the student council members. He emphasized that Young leaders should look for people’s progress, work as a team and follow the ethos, mission of the institution and be a bridge between students and management. ” It’s sad to note that these days students are addicted to drugs and other illegal activities. This has to be stopped, no matter what”

” The need for accountability is the need of the hour. People have died due to infrastructural failure but accountability and empathy are nowhere to be seen. The student council is the connection between the management and the student body and thus the student council should work in unison with both for a better atmosphere. In the Chinese proverb, “a person who questions once is considered a fool for 5 minutes while a person who does not question is considered a fool forever”, meaning that question needs to be raised when required rather than be quiet and spend eternity in misery”. added Fr Coelho

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Sushmitha, General Secretary and the programme was concluded with the Institution Anthem. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Harshitha Neyyalga and Dr Shreyank S Kotian, both PG students.

In conclusion, now talking about leadership while the members of the Students’ Council are all set to lead through 2023-24- Everybody defines leadership differently but I like the way John C Maxwell defines leadership, “A leader knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” Irrespective of how you define a leader, he or she can prove to be a difference-maker between success and failure. A good leader has a futuristic vision and knows how to turn his ideas into real-world success stories.

A good leader should have Honesty and Integrity, Inspire Others, have Commitment and Passion, be a Good Communicator, have Decision-Making Capabilities, Accountability, Delegation and Empowerment, Creativity and Innovation, among other qualities. The energy, faith, devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation.

On behalf of TEAM MANGALOREAN/Mangalorean.com, I wish the students’ council members all success in their endeavours and decision-making strategy. All I would like to tell y’all is “United You Stand, Divided You fall” and nothing is impossible when you come together as a team. Work together and have all the fun you can while you can! All the best and congratulations!

Like this: Like Loading...