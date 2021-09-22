Change is Good! Er Sathyaranjan Rao to Lead ACCE (I) as Chairman for 2021-23  

Spread the love



















Change is Good! Er Sathyaranjan Rao to Lead Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) ACCE (I)- Mangaluru Chapter as Chairman for 2021-23



Mangaluru: Serving as a Chairman of an organization is a privilege and honor bestowed upon you by club members. When you are selected, your peers have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the association effectively. Your term in office will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your association are part of your team, and it is the chairman’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the association goals.

Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every office-bearer and every member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your association will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your association as long as you follow the basic association rules/standards. In today’s rapidly changing world, individuals must blend their family demands, work commitments and volunteer work. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow officers.

“A good scientist is a person with original ideas. A good engineer is a person who makes a design that works with as few original ideas as possible” said Adam S. and for that matter, Er Arun Prabha K S is a person of that caliber. Quoting Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya – “The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonably high sense of duty. Hard work performed in a disciplined manner will in most cases keep the worker fit and also prolong his life. To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money”- and Er Arun and his team will surely reach the Mangaluru ACCE (I) to greater heights.

Like they say that Change in leadership is always good and better, it was time for change in Chairmanship to lead The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) -Mangaluru Center (ACCE) for the year 2021-2023. The installation ceremony of the office bearers of ACCE (India) and also the ENGINEERS DAY 2021 in association with The Ramco Cements Limited was held at St Sebastian’s Hall, Bendore, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 21 September at 6 pm. Live-wire Er Rajendra Rao Kalbhavi compered the event with his professionalism as always, and kept the audience glued to their seats with his punchy and witty dialogues. Following the invocation by Er Vimal Keerthi Jain, the welcome address was delivered by Chairman of ACCE (2019-2021), Er Arun Prabha. Introduction of the guests was done by the compere.

Out-going chairman, Er Arun Prabha in his farewell speech thanked and appreciated all the support, love and encouragement shown towards him during his two years tenure as Chairman of ACCE-Mangalore Center. He further said, ” During the pandemic which prevailed over the latter half of his term the consulting civil engineering community of Mangaluru stood up to respond to serve the needs of the city like packing food at Indira Canteen, Providing Food Kits is Poura Karmikas and donating along with other like-minded organisations an Oxygen plant to the Lady Goschen Hospital”.Applauding the election of Er. Vijaya Vishnu Mayya as first-ever non-Bengalurean to be elected to the post he said that Mangaluru will increase its influence in the National level. Er Arun also assured the Incoming Chairman Er Rao of total support and said that under the leadership of Er. Sathyaranjan Rao the centre will grow to greater glory”. .

Er Arun Prabha (Outgoing Chairman -ACCE (I) 2019-21)

The ceremony was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by chief guest Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju-Chairman, New Mangalore Port Trust, along with other dignitaries on the dais namely- guests of honor, Pushparaj Jain- President-CREDAI, Mangaluru and Er Vijaya Vishnu Mayya- Secretary General, National ACCE (I); Er Sathyaranjan Rao (2021-23 Chairman elect of ACCE (I) Mangaluru; Er Arun Prabha ( Chairman-2019-21) Er Ujwal D’souza ( Secretary 2019-21), Er Anil V Baliga ( Treasurer 2019-21 ); Er Claudy Jerald Lobo ( Secretary Elect 2021-23); and Er Devendra K Shetty ( Treasurer Elect 2021-23).

Er Sathyaranjan Rao (Chairman Elect – ACCE (I) for 2021-23

Then came the moment of the evening, when Er Sathyaranjan Rao was installed as the in-coming Chairman of ACCE-Mangaluru Center, along with the other team members for the year 2021-23. In his acceptance speech, Er Sathyaranjan Rao said, “Being a Chairman of this prestigious Association is one of the most vibrant, performing and growing centre of ACCE(I) which nationality is one of the most powerful bodies of professional Civil Engineering Professionals. It is a great honour to be in front of this august assembly to be installed as the Chairman of this premier association which represents the might of Civil Engineering consultants on the one hand and the aspirations of the consultants to not only carry out profession ethically but also contribute to the growth of profession and the City. This association has grown by leaps and bounds and is not only a formidable professional force in the region but is regarded as one of the best centres in the country. This is a testimony of the amount of commitment of members and the foresight of the past office bearers who have taken keen interest in the administration of the association”.

“I have a lot of ideas for the future and also the task of completing some long standing wishes of the organisation. Getting a prominent Landmark named in honour of the greatest of them all Er. Sir M Visvesvaraya has been on the horizon for a long time and I will put this on the top priority. Owning or leasing a premises has been also on the wish list and I will continue efforts towards this. I would like the association to grow in numbers by inducting more members, make it more participative by encouraging the existing 350 strong membership to participate regularly. Efforts are also due to extend the reach of the association by promoting more centres like Kundapura-Udupi, Puttur, Moodabidri ,Mulky and Surathkal in the next 24 months” added Er Sathyaranjan Rao.

Er Rao further said, “Our Association has been known to respond to needs of the student community for technical training and we will not only increase our efforts in this direction but will also make the exposure of trainees more towards applications and practical on-job-training. On this occasion and on assuming this office I want to profusely thank my partner in profession throughout our career Er. Sudeep for his exemplary support. There is no reason for anyone to get bogged down and the future looks challenging but bright. I urge all of you to put behind the experience and move ahead as we will have to catch up for lost time.I thank you all once again on my own behalf and my team of office bearers and MC members for bestowing to me this position and seeking your support to actualise all the aspirations”.

In his inaugural address, chief guest Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju said, “Engineers play a vital role in the development of the nation, so we need to appreciate their great contribution in creating new infrastructures. It is relevant to celebrate engineers’ achievement on this day. They have turned Covid warriors during the pandemic. As engineers we need to have an exchange of responsibility, accountability, and commitment. As civil engineers are addressed as nation builders, you all should be proud to be civil engineers. We need to implement integration. We all should look for great years ahead of us- we can all work together and come out with great results. Long live Civil Engineering and Civil Engineers!”. ( Listen to full speech of Dr Akkaraju on the video below)

President of CREDAI Mangaluru, Pushparaj Jain said, “The association has grown vastly under the leadership of its chairman. Today, a team of 36 members have been installed who will work in unison for the next two years. Mangaluru has quality buildings with good design and credit goes to engineers. Glad to see all these engineers in a jubilant mood, there is harmony among them, and that’s a good sign in any organization or association- and that’s the sign of ACCE (I) Mangaluru. The new team should follow in the footsteps of your predecessors in order to take this Mangaluru chapter to greater heights, and I know that you will, since you have an energetic and enthusiastic team for 2021-23.

Felicitation of Er Vijaya Vishnu Mayya for being chosen as Secretary General, National ACCE (I)

Yet another guest of honor Er Vijaya Vishnu Mayya addressing the audience encouraged the engineers to work for the development of Mangaluru City, by at least sacrificing a few hours in planning and ideas as to how we can make a better Smart City. Two eminent Engineers namely Er Premanand Shenoy and Er Suresh Psai were honoured on the occasion. Also Er Vijay Vishnu Mayya was felicitated for being the Er Vijaya Vishnu Mayya for being chosen as the National Secretary General, of ACCE (I). Anantha Mitra Kalbavi award was presented to Er Anil Sebastian D’Souza and outstanding constructor award was presented to Sudhakar Shetty of Mugrody Construction. (Both of them were not present due to their prior engagements) . Vote of thanks was delivered by Er Clody Jerald Lobo, the secretary ACCE (I) 2021-23, followed by a sumptuous fellowship dinner, with a bevy of engineers entertaining the audience with their karaoke talents.

Profile of Dr. PREMANAND SHENOY :

Born in the year 1963, Dr. Shenoy obtained his B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from University of Calicut in the year 1985, with a First Rank Gold Medal. Subsequently obtained a Masters Degree M.Tech in Industrial Structures from the prestigious KREC, presently National Institute of Technology, Karnataka) and Doctorate (Ph.D) in the specific field of Structural Optimization. He obtained a Diploma in Industrial Safety from the National Institute of Labour Education and Management, Chennai in 1998. He has undergone Basic Military Training from OTS, Kamptee, Military Engineering in Bengal Engineer Group Roorkee and commissioned as Second Lieutenant as a part of National Cadet Core. In both the training courses, he obtained No. 1 Position.

After teaching in NITK for a decade, Dr. Shenoy founded a consultancy organisation called Roy & Shenoy, an ISO 9001 Certified Civil, Structural and Project Management Consultancy Company, based in Mangaluru. He has been a consultant to many domestic and international corporate and private organizations since then. He has been actively involved in training of young engineers and has conducted many sessions for career guidance in the field of Civil and Structural Engineering. His Firm has designed more than 250 Industrial Projects, more than 200 Multi- Storied Buildings, – 35 Commercial Buildings, 22 Churches, Temples and Mosques, 31 Infrastructure projects, 38 Institutional Buildings,7 Institution Campuses, Many Residences, Bridges, Storage Terminals, Tankages, a total of more than 675 Projects.

Dr Shenoy’s expertise has been used in finding solutions to many critical problems in Tall Structures, Oil and Gas Industry related Structures, Edible oil , Fertilizer, Detergent, Cosmetics, Ship building Industries and Bridges. In addition to being a very active practising structural engineer, Dr. Premanand Shenoy is a professional Proof Checker of Designs and is empanelled with govt. authorities to inspect and issue stability Certificates. He is a Fellow of Institution of Engineers and is a Chartered Engineer. Dr. Shenoy has been a recipient of many coveted awards. Award for the structural design of the Outstanding Multi-storied Building instituted by ACCE and Ultratech, ACCEAnanthamithra Kalbavi Award for the Excellent Services, Young Civil Engineer Award from Institution of Engineers (India) , National Level Commendation for Social Service from Lt. General (NCC), New Delhi, Distinguished Alumnus Award from NITK are some of them.

Dr. Shenoy has guided many undergraduate and postgraduate students for their projects and dissertations. He has delivered invited talks in more than 50 events, workshops, seminars and Training Programmes. He is an active member in many professional bodies. He has been a member of the jury in international Conference Presentations and in the panel for many engineering discussions. He gives lectures, webinars and demonstrations in various professional forums on subjects of varied interests. Presently, he is guiding 4 candidates for their PhD in the fields of his expertise, in Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Married to Anaja Shenoy, who manages the consultancy firm of Dr Premanand, they have only one daughter Malavika Shenoy, an Architect, married to Ashwin Pai, working in ‘Apple’, Austin, Texas, USA.

Profile of PERAJE SURESH PAI :

Peraje Suresh Pai, S/o. Late P.K.Pai & Mrs Muktha Pai was born on 5 August 1966. He did his Schooling Up till 6th Standard Ramjas School, New Delhi; 6th to 10th at Canara High School, Urwa ( School People Leader & Captain Of Cricket Team ); PUC 1st and 2nd at Canara Junior College, and graduated From N.I.E Mysuru Under Mysore University in 1987. He joined and Worked in PaiLands Associates till 1989, after which started a Consulting Architects & Engineering firm in Nayak Pai and Associates Partnership with Ganesh Nayak in 1989. And which is operational till date. Unfortunately lost his partner Ganesh Nayak in 2013.

His Major Works Done are Apartment Buildings in Associates with the Builders, rto name a few- Ramesh Kumar,Janata Constructions; Inland Builders; D.B. Mehta ; Citadel Developers; Coastal Karnataka Developers; Lotus Properties; Nirmaan Homes; Property InfraStructures & Developers, among others. His Educational Buildings projects are- Expert P.U.College Valachil; Besant Institute; VIBGYOR School; Chaitanya School; Diya Systems; Karnataka Educational & Charitable Trust; Bharath School, among others. His Hotel projects are- Deepa Comforts; Ocean Pearl; Commercial Buildings- G.L Mall, Puttur; Navami Plaza, Moodbidri; Gopal Towers, Karkala; City Square, Mangaluru

Married to Kavitha in December 1990, he has a daughter-Mrs. Dr. Supritha A Pai, and Son , Sanketh Pai (Engineer)

MANAGING COMMITTEE MEMBERS ACCE (I) 2021-23:

Chief Mentor: Dr. K. S. Babunarayan; Er. Anil D’ Souza; Er. Arun Prabha; Er. Arunraj; Er. Austin Miranda – Public Relations Officer; Er. Balasubramanya Mayya – Membership committee; Er. Bharath. J — Entertainment Committee; Er. Chinnagiri Gowda – Internship and student membership committee; Er. Devdas Kamath; Er. Devdas Uchil; Er. Dharmaraj; Er. Dheeraj; Eknath Dandekeri; Er. Jagdeep Shetty; Er. Jayakumar; Er. Muralidara; Er. Naveen Cardoza – Liaisoning Officer; Er. Prakash Prabhu; Er. Prem-cvommunity services; Er. Rajendra Kalbavi; Er. Rajesh D’Souza–Technical Committee & Training; Er. Rakesh Nayak; Er. Ranganath Aithal; Er Ravishanker; Er. Sandeep Rao Iddya; Er. Shailesh; Er. Shankarnarayana .K—Joint treasurer; Er. Srinivas Deshpande; Er. Shubhananda Rao; Er. Subramanya K—Digital and online Committee; Er. Subramanya Prabhu—Joint secretary; Er. Sujith Salian; Er. Suraj; Er. Ujjwal D’Souza —Vice chairman; Er. Vandan Alfred Pinto; Er. Vinayak Pai—Program Committee; and Er. Vinod D’Souza

