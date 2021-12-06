Change Is Inevitable! Dr Urban A D’souza Installed as New Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences



Mangaluru: Yes, change is inevitable. It is a fact of life that individuals, organizations and nations alike have no choice but to deal with. Those who are able to acknowledge this fact and cope with change will survive. Those who are able to seek out change and actively embrace it will thrive. And yes, change is constant in the sense that it is always present. CHANGE-we need to Embrace it! Changes trigger progress. Things move forward and develop because of them.

Each change is a turning page. It is about closing one chapter and opening another one. Changes bring new beginnings and excitement to life. And remember—if there were no change, there would be no butterflies! And at Father Muller College of allied Health Science, Mangaluru, the change came in the form of a new Dean, who will be all set to take the prestigious Institute to greater heights, and continue the responsibilities and also unique projects undertaken by his predecessor.

For many at this College, the departure of their present Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, who was at the helm of the post for a short time is wrenching; while installation of another person, Dr Urban John Arnold D’souza is rejuvenating; and to go from the depth of one to the height of the other requires a process. Transition, including its Search component, is an exciting and blessed process. It is an opportunity for the Spirit to be present in unique ways. It is an opportunity to see through new eyes, decide with a free mind, and rewrite the future without constraints. It is challenging and time consuming, but it is an investment well worthwhile. All said, Dr Urban will be the right person to follow in the footsteps of Dr Sylvan, to lead the new Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Science.

Installation of the New Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences on Monday,6 th December 2021 begins a new chapter of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences with the chair of the Dean which laid vacant with Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza being installed as the Dean of the Father Muller Medical College on 4 December 2021 being entrusted to Dr Urban John Arnold D’Souza. This has been a momentous occasion for the FMCOAHS which has got its second Dean. The college is the largest of the constituent colleges of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions with the most number of courses and the number of student intake of over 300 per year. The ceremonial event took place in the Father Muller Convention Centre citing the pandemic protocol.

The welcome address was delivered by the Dean of the Father Muller Medical College Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza. Ushering the season of Christmas he welcomed the dignitaries and the faculty. The need for transition and smooth functioning needs a capable leader and thus was announced Dr Urban John Arnold D’Souza by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI as the new Dean of FMCOAHS. The files of his office were handed over by Dr Antony Sylvan DSouza to Dr Urban D’Souza in a spirited and jubilant cheer making the office of the Dean functional. This marked a new beginning for the American Physiology Society.

The compere of the occasion Ms Ashmita Patrao, Assistant professor Dept of Physiotherapy while speaking a few good words on her outgoing boss said, “Yes, to this thought I hold with firm persistence; The last result of wisdom stamps it true: He only earns his freedom and existence Who daily conquers them anew. It is truly an honour for us the Allied health Science college to have had such a vibrant, charming and able leader in Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, and we are deeply saddened as He has to leave us and move to the medical college as dean. Anatomically speaking, Sir, Your presence was great like the great saphenous vein, and Your power was tremendous like the gluteus maximus, You have uplifted us with strength similar to the Biceps brachii, and Your nerve conduction took over our velocity and fastened our pace, and Your Sinus Rhythm became the heartbeat of the Allied health Sciences. Indeed sir you were the backbone of the Allied health Sciences. We are ever thankful to the countless times we have troubled you and you calmly reply to us saying “OK BOSS, it will be alright”. We are truly blessed Sir to have a competent and dedicated leader like you guide us “

And while welcoming her new Boss Dr Urban D’souza, Ashmita said, “Dr urban D’souza we welcome you with a warm heart. Your reputation precedes you and we feel blessed that you are the chosen one to lead us. Physiologically speaking , You will be our oxygen as we ensure that this process of respiration will be effortless. There will be balanced gaseous exchange and absolutely no ventilation-perfusion mismatch. The college of Allied health sciences will reach its highest lung capacity under your able guidance”.

The Product from the Land of Udayavara! L-R : Antony D’souza (Brother of Dr Urban D’souza); Mrs Celine D’souza (Mother) , Dr Urban D’souza and his wife-Dr Wilma D’souza ( Vice-Principal-Fr Muller Homeopathic College-Deralakatte)

Director FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his presidential address emphasized the fact that the FMCOAHS is a vast and string institution with a huge student intake and the students themselves who study the various allied health related courses were lucky to have Dr Antony as their first Dean and now Dr Urban DSouza. The students should reflect and get a sense of pride looking at the vast experience of their dean and should emulate and strive even better to be stalwarts in their domains. The need of the hour is holistic healing anD team efforts in the medical domain. In these times of change and innovation the paramedical/allied health sciences have taken a centre stage with being highly job oriented and being a part of patients’ treatment. The days that the Doctor alone treats are far over, it’s a group effort from the security personnel to the super specialist, and patients seek holistic care. The reports/scans/ECG/LAB test done by the allied health worker aid in diagnosis and treatment.

In his first ever speech Dr Urban quoted Saint Mother Theresa’s words ‘I am a little pencil in God’s hands. He does the thinking. He does the writing. He does everything and keeps sharpening a little more throughout the journey of life’ In response to Ashmitha’s comments, Dr Urban quipped that he was the oxygen to the haemoglobin of the student body. The trust reposed in him by the Governing body as a Dean of a legacy filled Institutions was much appreciated and a humbling experience for him. Father Muller whose selfless medical practice that began in 1880 has grown to a huge banyan tree. The responsibility of Dean, strives for excellence and the former Dean has sowed the seeds by being the first ever Dean. A camaraderie spirit is required to have a new paradigm in integrated teaching. Holistic growth in academics is most sought-after. The motto of Heal and Comfort is the divine decree the Institution follows with a WE not I. He stressed on Passion, patience, punctuality, progress, perseverance and persistence to be his service motto”

While concluding he said, “I am honoured and humbled for the confidence and trust that was reposed in me by the President, Director and the management of Father Muller charitable institution. At this auspicious hour I thank our President, Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha. Director Rev Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho for entrusting me with the responsibility by appointing as the Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences. With humility and praise to Lord Almighty I pledge to uphold the ethos, values and vision of FMCI. Responsibility as a Dean reminds me of the great legacy of Father Muller Charitable Institution that serves the ailing people over 141 years and is educating in the Medical & Health Profession. Father Muller, with utmost love towards the suffering and ailing humanity started his medical practice under a banyan tree in the year 1880, which has grown into a big banyan tree spreading its branches of love and service to mankind with the motto ‘heal & comfort’.

“It is a privilege. Father Muller is a synonym of love, service, compassion and quality. Shouldering the yolk of such an institute of refute as the Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences is a big responsibility. It is a way forward to strive for quality and standards. I seek the cooperation and support of faculty and non-faculty members in carrying forward the task. Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza has put the path already as the preceding Dean and I will seek management’s guidance in the times of need. Though I am just at the end of my second trimester as a faculty of Father Muller Medical College, I am not new as I am connected to this great institute over 35 years. Father Muller Hospital is the most sought place by our family members for all their health needs from ages. The ambience, smiling and loving care with a clean environment is a place that was sought by patients, students, parents and employees – A true spirit of the Mullerian Family”.

“I look forward to a camaraderie team spirit from every member of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Father Muller Medical College. Fr. Muller College of Nursing, Homoeopathy, Speech & Hearing, School of Nursing, Simulation center and Research center. With the motto of ‘Heal & Comfort’ which symbolizes divinity and service let me pledge along with my colleagues to contribute our best in carrying forward the vision and legacy to greater heights. My predecessor Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza had mentioned 3 ‘R’s, I wish to add another 3 more ‘P’s in realizing our goal of success. Passion, Punctuality & Patience in every pursuit – additional spices in realizing personal and organization’s progress & success. With a final note on camaraderie teamwork I look forward to the prayers and cooperation from each and every one of you”

The programme began with a welcome dance by students of BPT, Ms Keerthana, Ms Steena and Ms Bella. The dignitaries seated on the dais were- Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI, Fr Rudolf Ravi Dsa, Administrator FMMCH, Dr Anthony Sylvan D’souza, óut-going Dean, and Dr Urban D’souza, Incoming Dean, of Father Muller Medical College and Allied health sciences and Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent Father Muller Medical College Hospital. Welcome address was delivered by Dr Sylvan D’souza. The new dean was welcomed with floral bouquets by ever-charming Fr Rudoph Ravi D’sa, Administrator of FMMCH; Professor Ms Cherishma D’Silva, Course coordinator department of Physiotherapy; Dr Shweta P Dcunha, Course coordinator department of hospital administration; Dr Mahesh, Assistant Professor in Radiology and MIT course coordinator, on behalf of all the other courses coordinators, of the allied health science College; Ms Gregory Ribeiro Sa, student representative Physiotherapy; and Ms Devika student representative from Allied Health Sciences

Dr Sailaja Katti, associate professor, dept of Biochemistry and Course Coordinator Medical Laboratory technology proposed the vote of thanks,and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Ashmita Patrao.

PROFILE OF DR URBAN JOHN ARNOLD D’SOUZA :

Dr. Urban John Arnold D’Souza was born on 28th November 1964 in Udyavar Udupi, Did his early education at St Francis Xavier School Udyavar, Government High School, Udyavar, and Poorna-Prajna College Udupi. He did his Masters in Medical Physiology degree from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, doctorate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. He earned his MS degree later and was bestowed with the Fellow of Royal Society, London in the year 2018. He also achieved a certificate course in Medical Education from John Hopkins, USA.

His Qualifications: Masters in Medical Physiology – Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, MAHE Deemed University, Manipal; PhD (Medical Faculty): Stress – Alcohol Interaction – MAHE Deemed University, Manipal; MS – Academy of Medicine; Masters in Psychological Assessment & Masters in Counseling & Psychotherapy; FRSB: Fellow of the Royal Society of London in Biomedical Sciences, 2018; Academic & Research Experience: 1989 to 2002: Lecturer to Assistant Professor and Assoc. Professor of Physiology, Kasturba Medical College Mangalore; 2002 to 2004: Assoc. Prof of Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kelantan, Malaysia

2005 to 2007: Professor of Physiology, Department of Biomedical Sciences & Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia; 2008 – 2010 – Professor of Physiology, KVG Medical College; 2011 – 2018 – Professor and Head, Department of Biomedical Sciences & Therapeutics [Preclinical – Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Pharmacology], Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia; 2018 –June 2021 Professor and Head, Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia; 1st July 2021 till date Professor of Physiology, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore.

A total of 32 years of teaching, administrative and research experience to MBBS, BDS, MD, Health Profession students, MSc and PhD in India & abroad; Guided and supervised 12 PhD students in Medical Sciences till date in India and Malaysia: (12 scholars); Guided 4 MD –Medical Physiology students till date; Guided more than 50 MSc Medical Physiology dissertation projects till date. He has been accorded many awards in excellence in teaching by the various colleges he tenured in and has many publications with many textbooks to his credit. Having over 32 years of teaching experience with over 50 PhD thesis he has guided, being a PhD examiner for universities in Malaysia, Brunei, Kuwait and India. He was Chief Editor: Borneo Journal of Medical Sciences: 2007 to 2018; Chief Editor: Matrix Science Pharma, Biopharmaceutics Journal 2018. Hss published 8 books; More than 150 full length publications in Journals – Scopus, WOS, Elsevier, Andrologia, Indian, European, and Malaysian Journals.

Best teacher awards from Vice Chancellor – year 2003, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014, and 2018; Excellent Staff Service Award – years, 2005, 2011, 2019; Member of -Association of Physiology & Pharmacology Society of India; Malaysian Society of Physiology Pharmacology Federation of Asian Physiology Society