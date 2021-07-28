Change the Stagnant Water Inside the Lady Hill Circle First, & Then Change the Name

Spread the love



















Change the Stagnant Water Inside the Lady Hill Circle First, which is giving scope for Mosquito breeding, thereby spreading Dengue & Malaria nearby, & Then Change the Name. It is learnt that the proposal recommending renaming the Lady Hill Circle after social reformer Sri Narayana Guru is expected to be submitted to the government following a meeting of MCC council on 29 July

Mangaluru: While the Mangaluru city Corporation Health Officer Dr Majayya Shetty and his team is going around and spreading awareness on Dengue and Malaria, urging citizens not to allow water to stand and close open pits/ponds, and warn them of action if they fail to do so, but on the other hand, the health officer and his team members have turned a blind eye towards the stagnant rainwater that has accumulated inside the Lady Hill Circle, which could spread diseases in the surrounding areas, consisting of Schools, Church , Public Health Centre, Swimming Pool, and bunch of residences and shops. MCC is only worried about changing the existing name of Lady Hill Circle to ‘Shree Narayana Guru Circle”,as if it is more important, while there are a bunch of other developmental projects pending, including fixing dilapidated roads.

While MCC had played the tricks/games using their tactics in renaming St Aloysius College Road to ‘ Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty Road’ a few months ago, without any prior announcement in the newspaper, it is gearing up with all their efforts to rename Lady Hill Circle. Bah humbug! If you look at the Lady Hill Circle at present, it already has a yellow flag bearing the name of “Biruver Kudla ” flying for months, and MCC has not taken any action in removing the flag. This clearly shows that the ruling officials at MCC are biased towards one Community, and ignoring others.

Quoting teachings of Shree Narayan Guru Swamy “I doubt we came on Earth to hurt each other. I bet we are here to live in peace, unconditional love, compassion, and gratitude. We are in a Spiritual awakening.“One caste, one religion, one God for all the people of the world- One form and the same blood in all, I cannot find any differences. Love of others is my happiness, Love that is mine is happiness for others. And so, truly, deeds that benefit a man must be a cause for other’s happiness too”- While the Teachings of Sree Narayana Guru Swami are appreciated by people all over the world, here we are seeing a group of people, backed by the BJP ruled Corporation, who are supposed to be the followers of Sree Narayana Guru, trying to create disharmony and controversy in the peace Loving City of Mangaluru. Do you think the move/action taken by a few saffron outfits renaming Lady Hill Circle to ‘Sree Narayana Guru Circle’ will be appreciated by the Guru- probably not!

But a few devotees/followers of the Guru who are going against the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru by involving themselves in the controversy trying to rename Lady Hill Circle to Sree Narayana Guru Circle, is on the verge of leading to community disharmony and hate, which is not a good sign for this City. A saffron outfit, which few months ago had put up banners announcing renaming Pumpwell flyover, Nehru Maidan etc, and also erected a flex renaming the ‘Lady Hill circle’ as ‘Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle’ , but the police removed those banners quickly to prevent any untoward incidents. One after the other…the demand for renaming Mangaluru International Airport, renaming of Roads/Streets and Circles, Renaming of Railway stations, etc etc seems like a never ending DRAMA in Mangaluru?

The dizzying experience of geographic renaming of streets or circles is a toy that politicians love to play with. It is time for the citizens to stand up and say no to identity politics in the name of renaming. In the renaming of LHH road to Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty road, the retired Vijaya Bank Employees and Officers Union took the ruling BJP into confidence, demanded the road be named after MSRS, Road, the BJP ruled Mangaluru City Corporation heeled to their demand and made it possible to change the name and named after him. It has exposed the communal colour of the BJP and ugly politics they play in the society. Lady Hill Circle is yet another point to ponder.

In the last few years it has been done and undone umpteen times, and recently a major overhaul was done, and now the redone LH Circle is trying to get a new name as “Shri Narayana Guru Circle’, seems like again a political move to please a certain community. No doubt the issue of renaming of places, roads and circles is indeed spreading like an “Epidemic” more than the “Pandemic” in the coastal city. Furthermore, the recent cases of name changing have been accompanied with aggressive stance and uncompromising attitude which bodes ill for peace in the society,after all, we all know that Mangaluru is a peace loving city, with friendly people getting along with each other, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. So, why are a bunch of people and MCC Officials, including the Mayor, trying to create disharmony among people?

It is learnt that the proposal recommending renaming the Lady Hill Circle after social reformer Sri Narayana Guru is expected to be submitted to the government following a meeting of MCC council on 29 July 2021. MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty speaking to media said that the proposal to rename the circle after the reformer warranted a discussion among the members of the MCC Council before a formal recommendation could be made to the government. “The MCC standing committee on town planning cleared the proposal to rename the Circle in January 2021. At the next council meeting, in addition to deliberating on the proposal to rename Lady hill circle, we will discuss various issues pertaining to the development” added the Mayor.

He further said, “In the run-up to sending our recommendation to the government about renaming the Circle, we have followed all the rules. We have issued notification in newspapers and even invited suggestions from the public. We examined all their suggestions and objections too. Once the proposal has been discussed at the Council, a resolution will be adopted to submit the proposal to the government”. It should be noted that a proposal to rename the Circle was first mooted in August 2003. In all, 41 petitions have objected to renaming the circle, including one submitted by the Lady Hill Educational Institutions, which had highlighted the history behind the nomenclature.

It’s representatives sought to remind the MCC of the visit by Mother General of Sisters of Apostolic Carmel Marie Des Agnes to Mangaluru in 1885. The Circle was named Lady Hill after citizens appealing to the Mother General to open an educational institution for girls in what was then a hilly terrain. The Circle was named thus to commemorate and celebrate the Mother General’s visit. It is likely that name changing will raise its ugly head in the City from time to time and cause social disturbance of sorts. Citizens should be wary of such diversionary manoeuvres which do nothing to carry forward the best traditions of social harmony in the region.

Merely changing the name of a street or a circle or a place does not ensure an economic or moral investment in its future development. Moreover, it does not result in any real transformation of identity. People will continue to call the place, road or Circle by the old name which they are comfortable with. Name changing is a non issue which should not replace real developmental agendas that political leaders and their parties should focus on-things like eliminating poverty, improving education, developing better roads, footpaths/drainage, health care and enhancing civic facilities, and keep the name changing drama aside .

For some reasons or if any tricky games played, just like the renaming of St Aloysius College Road aka Light House Hill road to ‘Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty Road, there are chances that the Lady Hill circle could be officially renamed to Shri Narayana Guru Circle sooner or later. Now that the renaming proposal will be brought up in tomorrow’s MCC Council meeting, we will have to wait and see its outcome. So keep your fingers crossed, ANYTHING could happen ANYTIME, just like undemocratic and cheap politics played in renaming of LHH Road/St Aloysius College road. As philosopher and social reformer Sri Narayana Guru who envisaged the idea of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Humanity’, why can’t we all live in unity and peace, stopping all this controversial moves made by a few people, in renaming a Circle-Oh well!

