Chaos at Sambra Airport in Belagavi

Belagavi, (UNI) Chaos occurred at Sambra Airport here on Sunday as several followers of former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi shouted slogans against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for his alleged involvement in ‘CD scandal’ and police resorted to lathi charge. Mr Jarkiholi supporters showed black flags against Shivakumar.

Mr Shivakumar, who has arrived here campaigning in favour of Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi, who is contesting for Lok Sabha by-election scheduled for April 17, was bombarded by the crowd with slogans and police had a tough time to bring the situation under control.

The KPCC president said that failures of State as well as the Union government in all fronts will be the main issue during by-election to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat which had fallen vacant due to the death of former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi due to Covid-19 last September.

People are suffering due to the continued hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, LPG, the Congress leader said.

Shivkumar alleged that though the State elected 25 BJP candidates to the Lok Sabha in the last election, none of them raised the State’s issue at the Centre and got justice.