Chaos erupts in Red Cross Society Udupi on Appointment of Chairman

Udupi: Chaos erupted at the Indian Red Cross Society Office in Udupi on August 16, while handing over the Chairmanship of the society. Heated arguments went on for some time between two groups led by Basruru Rajeev Shetty, former Chairman and Talluru Shivaram Shetty who was appointed as the new Chairman.

According to Talluru Shivaram Shetty, the state committee had cancelled the primary membership of Basruru Rajeev Shetty and the deputy commissioner appointed Shivram Shetty as the new Chairman of the society.

Basruru Rajeev Shetty called a press meet at the Red Cross Bhavan against the deputy commissioner’s decision. As the Press meet began, the new Chairman Talluru Shivaram Shetty along with his advocate entered the Press meet hall and objected to conducting the press meet. Heated arguments went on between two groups for some time.

The local Udupi Town police immediately arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the two groups. Later the press conference which was called by Rajeev Shetty was cancelled.

Speaking to media persons Basrur Rajeev Shetty said, “Removing me as the Chairmanship by the deputy commissioner is not correct. I have filed a case in the High Court against the DC. The High court has upheld my primary membership and ordered me to maintain the status quo in the Society. The High court has also squashed the deputy commissioner’s order”.

The new Chairman Tallur Shivaram Shetty said, “The former chairman had formed a trust in the name of the Red cross. He has acted against the law of the Red Cross, in this regard, the state committee cancelled his primary membership. After the cancellation of his membership, the deputy commissioner had appointed me as the new Chairman”.

