CHD Group brings oxygen concentrators to India

CHD Group, India Country Office headquartered at Mangalore in Karnataka worked hard with logistics partner Les Concierges, Bangalore to procure 50 oxygen concentrators from China with the help of progressive friends from South East Asia, Singapore in particular.

45 oxygen concentrators were donated to BBMP last evening and were received by Shri. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP. 5 oxygen concentrators were handed over to St John’s Medical College Hospital to support extended rural outreach.

Dr Edmond Fernandes, Founder and CEO, CHD Group co-ordinated this entire exercise along with Dipali Sikand, Founder, Les Concierges and Dr Vaishnavi K, KAS, Nodal Officer, BBMP COVID-19 Response and Nodal Officer Smart City. Putting on record, Dr Edmond thanked the Customs Department, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for a seamless effort and also thanked in particular the Indian Diaspora community leaders Nisha Sapra and Subhajeet Parida and friends for their tireless effort day and night.

The oxygen concentrators have been divided into different hospitals where Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Anekal Government Hospital, Yelahanka Government Hospital, St John’s Medical College Hospital, Victoria Hospital and Nelamangala Hospital get 5 each and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health gets 10 being mindful of future waves should it affect children and another 10 to Rajiv Gandhi

Institute of Chest Diseases that caters to pulmonary issues in a massive manner.

Dhiraj, Les Concierges and other CHD Group staff distributed the concentrators to all hospitals.

