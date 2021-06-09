Spread the love



















CHD Group launches Mission ICU with 10 bed ICU installed at Tumkur District Hospital

CHD Group, India office headquartered at Mangalore, Karnataka launched mission ICU with support of Arogya World – a US-based foundation. The 10 bed ICU unit was received and installed at District Hospital, Tumkur by District Surgeon, Tumkur. Kiran Moras, CHD Group Advisor received the letter of acknowledgement and represented CHD Group officially at Tumkur and ensured seamless coordination. Ventilators, ICU monitors, Syringe Pumps, Infusion Pumps, BiPAP, Suction machine, tabletop pulse oximeter worth about Rs. 40 lakhs has been donated to District Hospital Tumkur by CHD Group, India office.

Dr Edmond Fernandes, the CEO, CHD Group, expressed his thanks to Nalini Saligrama, CEO, Arogya World USA and also extended his gratitude to Dr Ashwin Naik, Maanoj Shah, Shanti Mathur, Lubaina Cementwala, Vignesh Nandakumar and Dr Shankar.

Mission ICU as a concept has been born due to the 2nd wave impact COVID-19 pandemic has created across India. CHD Group is hopeful to install 1000 ICU beds across India with the support of grants from Corporate bodies, Country Governments and United Nations agencies.

Dr. Edmond said that “leaving no one behind” is a commitment to be lived in heart and spirit which CHD Group is committed to the very last dot. He invited well-meaning corporate bodies and India Inc to see value in such sustainable exercises which uplift others and humanity collectively. What greater joy can we get than seeing patients come out of the ICU healthy and then walk out of the hospital to rejoin their loved ones. Can we strive for this together?

CHD Group is India’s leading public health organization working on multiple public health risk reduction initiatives across the nation.

