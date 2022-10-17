Check Top Banks Credit Cards You Can Apply at Bajaj Markets! Visit Now

Credit cards from top banks are full of advantages. They offer attractive discounts on movie tickets, dine-outs, shopping, gym membership and much more. You can easily apply for Axis Bank credit card as well as credit cards of other top banks from the official website of Bajaj Markets.

Top Credit Cards at Bajaj Markets

Here are a few of the most popular credit cards from different financial institutions, along with the features, eligibility criteria, and documents required for each:

Axis Bank Credit Card

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the eligibility criteria that you must fulfil:

Age must be between 18 and 70 years.

You can be either a resident or a non-resident of India.

Add-on cardholder’s age must be above 15 years.

Documents Required

The essential documents include:

Pay slip or Form 16 as income proof.

Photocopy of PAN card.

KYC documents such as Aadhaar card, driving licence, or voter ID card.

Features of Axis Bank Credit Card

Some of the features of this card are as follows:

Lucrative offers on dining.

Discounts on movie tickets.

Access to VIP lounge at airports.

ICICI Bank Credit card

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the eligibility criteria that you must fulfil:

Age of self-employed individuals must be between 21 and 65 years.

Age of salaried individuals must be between 21 and 55 years.

You must have Indian citizenship.

Documents Required

The essential documents are:

Salary slips of last 3 months as income proof.

KYC documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card and passport.

Utility bill as residence proof.

Features of ICICI Bank Credit Card

Some of the features of this card are as follows:

Free movie tickets on BookMyShow.

50% off on Gold’s Gym membership.

1% fuel surcharge.

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the eligibility criteria that you must fulfil:

You must be a resident of India.

You must have a regular source of income.

Age must be between 25 years and 65 years of age.

You must have a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Your credit score must be above 750.

Documents Required

The essential documents are:

KYC documents such as PAN card or Aadhaar card.

Income proof documents such as latest salary slips.

Address proof documents such as utility bills.

Features of Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card

Some of the features of the RBL credit card are as follows:

Up to 5% cash back on down payments.

Free movie tickets from BookMyShow.

Complementary access to airport lounge.

Citibank Credit Card

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the eligibility criteria that you must fulfil:

Age must be between 21 and 60 years.

Must be either a salaried or self-employed individual.

Must have a credit score above 750.

A minimum monthly income of Rs. 20,000.

Must be an Indian citizen.

Documents Required

The essential documents are:

Salary slips of last 3 months as income proof.

Recent utility bills for address proof.

Aaadhar card, voter card or PAN card as address proof.

Features of CitiBank Credit Card

Some of the features of this card are as follows:

Attractive discounts on dining at partnered restaurants.

Accumulation of reward points.

1% fuel surcharge waiver for transactions on fuels.

SBI Credit Card

Eligibility Criteria

Below are the eligibility criteria that you must fulfil:

You must be salaried or self-employed.

Age should be between 21 and 65 years.

Must have a credit score above 750.

A minimum annual income of 3 lakhs.

You must have a regular source of income.

Documents Required

The essential documents are:

Identity proof documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card etc.

Address proof documents such as utility bills.

Income proof documents such as salary slips.

Features of SBI Credit card

Some of the features of this card are as follows:

Attractive offers from IRCTC.

Easy utility bill payments.

Insurance against unfortunate events.

Steps to Apply for Credit Card at Bajaj Markets

Follow the steps below to apply for a credit card at Bajaj Markets:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Bajaj Markets.

Step 2: Enter your personal and contact details.

Step 3: Compare credit card offers from different banks.

Step 4: Select the most appropriate card as per your expenses.

Step 5: Go through its eligibility criteria.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and submit essential documents.

However, you must keep in mind that the eligibility criteria for credit cards differ among financial institutions. Hence, checking eligibility criteria before applying for a credit card is essential.

Now that you know how to apply for an axis bank credit card and other top bank credit cards, opt for one to enjoy its benefits. However, keep in mind to upload the correct documents to avoid the rejection of your application for a credit card.

