Checking intensified in hotels, malls ahead of R-Day



ArrayNew Delhi: Delhi police has beefed up security measures ahead of the Republic Day. Safety drills are also being carried out at major strategic point in the national Capital in the supervision of senior police officers along with regular safety checks at areas of heavy footfall and other prominent places here.

Anti-terrorist measures are also being taken by the Delhi Police as anti-sabotage checks were conducted at Ambience Mall and DLF Mall in Vasant Kunj by Bomb Detection Team and Dog Squad.

“Regular checking in hotels and guest houses is being done by the Delhi Police in view of the Republic Day. Security guards have also been sensitised about safety measures in New Delhi district,” said DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal.

The hotel staff has been instructed to report any suspicious person or activity in the premises. Meetings with the market associations are also being carried out regarding security arrangements.

Checking of shops, briefing of members of ‘eyes and ears scheme’ along with regular tenant and servant verification drives are being carried out by the police for safety and security of citizens.

Foot patrolling by senior officers is also being conducted in places of gathering, markets, malls, roads for ensuring security measures.

Earlier, the Delhi police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also reviewed the Republic Day security arrangements and held a meeting with senior Delhi pPolice officers.