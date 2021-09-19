Spread the love



















Cheers! Border Liquor Outlets to Open on 21 Sept- No Entry for Keralites With RT-PCR Negative Report

Mangaluru: It’s time to say “Cheers” again for the tipplers residing in the border areas of Dakshina Kannada as Deputy Commissioner of DK Dr K V Rajendra has lifted the ban on these border liquor outlets, and they can start serving alcohol starting Tuesday, 21 September. However, the administration has warned action against tipplers from Kerala entering outlets in Dakshina Kannada.

In the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases, the district administration had imposed a ban on the sale of foreign liquor in 19 border villages. Accordingly, 26 foreign liquor outlets located within 5 km of the Kerala border in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks remained closed from the first week of August. The ban was imposed in a bid to prevent tipplers from Kasaragod district of Kerala visiting bars and wine shops in border areas of Dakshina Kannada. All the staff members working in these liquor shops as well as customers must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distance. Also, the shop owners must ensure that all the customers and staff use sanitizers, place informative boards and prevent crowding.

As per a revised order issued on Saturday, 18 September, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that liquor outlets in the 19 villages may open between 10 am and 6pm from Tuesday.(21 September) “Wearing masks and maintaining social distance will be compulsory, and all outlets should provide hand sanitisers. Shops should ensure that people do not gather in large numbers. Legal action will be taken against residents of Kerala, if they enter liquor shops in Dakshina Kannada without RT-PCR negative reports,” the DC warned.

As the Covid-19 cases were decreasing the DC had taken this decision by lifting the curbs on these border liquor outlets. The DC has also allowed entry of devotees by strictly following all Covid-19 guidelines. The temple administration has been directed to ensure that all adequate measures are taken while allowing devotees. All temple administrators, priests, and staff must undergo Covid RTP-CR testing once in every 15 days and produce negative reports. The devotees must compulsorily produce RTP-CR negative reports not older than 72 hours. Temples have also been directed to ensure there is no overcrowding.

In conclusion, with all these restrictions and guidelines, it’s better to quit drinking for a while till everything gets back to normal or start boozing in the comfort of one’s home- and also devotees can sacrifice and stay at home rather than adhere to all these rules in order to enter a temple.

