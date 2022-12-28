Cheers! Registered Clubs/Pubs/Restaurants & Hotels in DK can have NY Parties until 12.30 am

Cheers! Registered Clubs/Pubs/Restaurants & Hotels in Dakshina Kannada are Allowed to have New Year’s Eve Parties until 12:30 am

Mangaluru: Relaxing the earlier timings that New Year’s Eve parties should end by 11 pm, now the Deputy Commissioner along with the Police Commissioner have decided to allow registered clubs, pubs, restaurants, and hotels in Dakshina Kannada district to function till 12.30 am for the New Year celebrations. However, they will have to adhere to the Supreme Court’s directions by stopping the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm. They should also obtain separate permission from the police for the celebrations. Dakshina Kannada DC Ravi Kumar M R has issued an advisory in this regard after discussing with officials, including Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar and others.

“We have discussed maintaining law and order in the district during New Year celebrations. A decision has been taken to issue separate permits for registered clubs, pubs, restaurants, and hotels to function till 12:30 am without violating rules. The daily routine of the remaining registered clubs, pubs, restaurants, and hotels will continue as per their permit conditions. Obscene dances and the use of drugs like ganja, opium and other psychotropic substances are strictly prohibited. Those hosting New Year celebrations in other places should obtain permission from the respective local bodies. However, DJ and dance parties will not be allowed in auditoriums, service apartments, beaches, homestays and malls,” the DC said, adding Covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed.

DC further said, “Cases will be booked against homestays, pubs and clubs if they engage in any illegal activities. Party organisers should immediately inform the police or any other authorities if they encounter persons suspiciously moving around on their premises. There will be no restrictions for religious programmes, but the organisers should adhere to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines of the Supreme Court’s regarding the use of loudspeakers. Teams of officials from police/ excise/ panchayat raj departments, MCC, and pollution control board will be deployed to monitor violations during the celebrations”.