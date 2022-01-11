Chemical Leakage at Everest Fish Processing Plant, 20 Hospitalized

Mangaluru: Twenty labourers have been hospitalized after ammonia leakage at the Everest Fish Processing Plant, Baikampady here on January 11.

At the time of the incident, there were 80 employees in the plant and twenty have been hospitalized.

The sick employees have been admitted to a private hospital in Mukka for treatment.

The Panambur police have reached the spot and investigation is on into the incident.