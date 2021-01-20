Spread the love



















Chennai customs officer held at Bengaluru Airport with cash, gold



Bengaluru: A senior Customs officer posted in Chennai was nabbed at the Bengaluru Airport on Tuesday after he was found carrying Rs 74.81 lakh cash in his hand baggage, officials said.

Both the officer and his wife were handed over by the Central Industrial Security Force to the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate for further investigations as they possessed not only cash but also a large quantity of gold ornaments. Both the cash and the gold were handed over to IT and ED sleuths.

According to a CISF source, Irfan Ahmed Mohammed, Superintendent of Customs at Chennai, was on his way to board a flight to Lucknow along with his wife when he was stopped during security screening.

“During regular baggage screening, cash amounting to Rs 74,81,500 was found in bundles of Rs 2,000 in his hand baggage. It was not concealed inside anything,” the source said.