Chennai South Korean Consul General calls on Andhra CM

Amaravati: Kwon Young Seup, Consul General of the Republic of South Korea at the Chennai Consulate met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and held discussions on cooperation and development of the state.

Reddy and Young deliberated on Korean cooperation for the development of Andhra Pradesh at the CM’s camp office on Monday.

The chief minister told the East Asian country’s diplomat that POSCO, a South Korean steel giant, had already visited Krishnapatnam special economic zone (SEZ) for setting up a steel plant, and also called upon the Korean government to work on it.

“On the technology front, Korean universities should have mutual cooperation with the universities of the state (AP) and they should take the initiative forward,” said Reddy.

He also apprised the Korean consul general about the investment opportunities in other sectors of the southern state.