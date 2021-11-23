Chhattisgarh CM demands 5.25L gunny bags for purchase of paddy

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure timely supply of new jute gunny bags as per the plan issued by the Food Department, Government of India on November 12, 2021.

Baghel said in his letter that as per the plan, Chhattisgarh has got permission to purchase 2.14 lakh bales of new jute bags through Jute Commissioner Kolkata. Against this, the state has so far received only 86,856 bales of new jute gunny bags, which is much less than the quantity required as per the plan.

The state needs 5.25 lakh bales of gunny bags for paddy purchase. According to the plan by the Jute Commissioner, if 100 per cent gunny bags are not supplied on time, then law and order situation can be created in the state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the work of purchasing paddy from farmers on the support price announced by the Government of India in the Kharif Marketing Year 2021-22 in Chhattisgarh is likely to start from December 1, 2021, for which all necessary preparations are being made.

In the Kharif marketing year 2021-22, 105 lakh tonnes of paddy is expected to be procured from farmers in the state on support price, for which 5.25 lakh bales of gunny bags will be required.

Out of this, permission has been given to purchase 2.14 lakh bales of new jute bags through Jute Commissioner Kolkata through a letter issued by the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India on 12 November, 2021. Accordingly, the schedule has been issued for the month wise supply of 0.19 lakh bales for August, 0.32 lakh bales for September, 0.72 lakh bales for October, 0.15 lakh bales for November and 0.76 lakh bales for December.

Continuous efforts are being made from the state level for 100 per cent supply of all the above new jute gunny bags to be received by the Jute Commissioner. Despite best efforts, satisfactory progress has not been reflected in the speed of gunny bags being supplied by the Jute Commissioner.

Baghel has told the Prime Minister that last year, on an average, 10 thousand bales of gunny bags were being required for the procurement of paddy at the minimum support price. In such a situation, if 100 per cent gunny bags are not supplied on time as per the supply action plan by the Jute Commissioner, Kolkata, then law and order situation may arise during the paddy procurement period.

Baghel has mentioned in the letter that in the Kharif marketing year 2021-22, permission has been given by the Food Department, Government of India to take 61.65 lakh tonnes of rice under the central pool, in addition to the need of 16 lakh tonnes of central pool in the state, the remaining 45.65 lakh tonnes of rice is to be deposited in the Food Corporation of India under the central pool, which also requires continuous supply as per the plan of new jute bags.

Keeping in view the above circumstances, Baghel requested the Prime Minister to direct the Food Department, Government of India and Jute Commissioner Kolkata to supply new jute gunny bags on time as per the plan.