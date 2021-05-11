Spread the love



















Chidambaram slams BJP for justifying Central Vista project



New Delhi: Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday countered the BJP raising the issue of Central Vista project.

In a series of tweets, he said: “BJP spokesperson charges Delhi government with spending crores of rupees on advertisements without using the money for improving health infrastructure. Criticism justified.”

“BJP government spending a small amount of Rs 20,000 crore for the Central Vista including a modest new house for the PM. Criticism unjustified,” he said in another tweet.

Mounting an attack on the government on Covid management, in another tweet, Chidambaram said, “The three governing principles of pandemic management — 1. Deny shortages of anything. If there are multiple media reports of shortages, deny more vigorously. 2. Test less people, report less new infections. 3. Bury numbers reported from cremation and burial grounds, report less Covid related deaths, report lower TFR.”

Congress has been at forefront of criticising the Central Vista project in Lutyens Zone and has alleged that the BJP has lost its priorities and Congress is of view that same money should be spent for vaccination process and Covid management

The Congress working committee in its resolution on Monday had said that it expresses its revulsion at the shocking expenditure priorities of the Modi government. At a time when the nation’s resources should be devoted to ensuring expansion of vaccination coverage and supply of essential medicines and oxygen, the Modi government is indulging in waste of money by continuing with the personal vanity project of the Prime Minister in the national capital. This is the height of callousness and insensitivity as also an insult to the people of the country.”