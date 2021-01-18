Spread the love



















Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrives in Udupi on Two-day Visit

Udupi: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in Udupi on a two-day visit on Monday, January 18.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary welcomed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with MLA’s Raghupathi Bhat, Sukumar Shetty, Jeevaraj, ZP president Dinakar Babu, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, IGP western Range Devjoythi Ray, SP Vishnuvardhan and others.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condemned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tweet on incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra.

Mahajan Commission report’s recommendations on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is “absolute and conclusive”.

CM Yediyurappa further said, “Maharashtra CM’s raking up border issue with us is smacked with arrogance and audacity. His statement on Belagavi is a slap on the face of the country’s federal structure. He should realise this as it is a foregone conclusion when both states have agreed and implemented the Mahajan Commission report’s recommendations long ago.

It was painful to note that the person occupying the CM’s post indulged in politicking over the border dispute.

CM Yediyurappa also said, “This is nothing but an attempt to disrupt the harmonious atmosphere in Karnataka. Marathas living in Karnataka are assimilated with Kannada and Kannadigas very meaningfully. Similarly, Kannadigas living in Maharashtra have assimilated with Marathas beautifully. Let this peaceful and affectionate coexistence not be disturbed by anyone including the Maharashtra CM”.